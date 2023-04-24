Dynatos announces the launch of its new Routty e-invoicing and e-delivery solution in the cloud

KONTICH, Belgium, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of its new Routty e-invoicing and e-delivery SaaS solution Dynatos streamlines and automates order-to-cash and purchase-to-pay processes. The Routty solution empowers companies in any industry to seamlessly connect customers and suppliers to their ERP systems, regardless of local regulations, network or document format.

Gert-Jan de Vries, Chief Executive Officer at Dynatos comments "The Routty platform is a timely addition to our product portfolio that enables companies to stay compliant with the growing number of e-invoicing requirements. The Routty solution empowers customers to take advantage of increased automation and efficiencies, without needing to worry about the jungle of data formats or networks."

Companies of all sizes and industries are quickly adopting e-invoicing and e-delivery as part of day-to-day business transactions both for business-to-government and business-to-business. Not only do they need to stay compliant with tax reporting obligations, but many companies have grasped the opportunity to reduce cycle times, eliminate fraud and errors, automate purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash processes and in general improve efficiency.

Routty enables companies to reap these benefits. Routty connects suppliers and customers with the customer's ERP system, fast, efficient and without IT hassles. Regardless of the network and document format being used by the supplier or accepted by the customer, it just works. Customers connect their ERP to Routty either via a REST API or upload & retrieve documents through Routty's SFTP server.

Gert-Jan de Vries continues, "Routty's plug-and-play architecture leads to short implementation times for any ERP back-end. The point-and-click configuration dramatically accelerates the speed at which we can bootstrap new customers. And Routty is partner ready, any implementation partner that wants to offer a full cloud e-invoicing solution to their customers can be onboarded and trained."

Dynatos guarantees an easy start with zero disruption. A library of pre-built channel connectors, document format definitions, document processing flows and ERP integrations accelerate the time-to-value. The Routty solution takes care of secure infrastructure and software, customers benefit from high availability in the cloud.

Though most companies start with e-invoicing, the Routty solution facilitates the digital exchange of any financial e-document such as orders, order confirmations, delivery notes, remittance letters, etc. The versatile Routty platform can be used for sending and receiving e-documents, regardless of whether customers are active in a single country with a limited set of business partners or have many subsidiaries and a million suppliers and customers. In case suppliers are not yet ready for e-invoicing, the Routty solution integrates with optional intelligent software that captures PDF documents sent via email.

About Dynatos

Dynatos is a leading expert, delivering Source-to-Pay and e-Invoicing solutions driving transformation of the finance and procurement function into a digital operation and internal business partner. Dynatos supports over 850 customers and has offices in Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and Slovakia. Dynatos strives for continuous perfection by bringing expertise, inspiring ideas and innovative technologies to make organizations work digital, more efficient and being future proof.

Dynatos is part of the, privately owned, Cronos Group. An IT service provider founded in 1991. Today, the company counts 8.500 employees, with together more than 9.000 customers.

For more information, please visit www.dynatos.com and www.routty.io.

Contact:

Christian van Geel

Chief Revenue Officer

+31 30 307 4327

christian.vangeel@dynatos.com

Johan Stockman

Managing Partner Routty

+31 30 307 4327

johan.stockman@routty.io

SOURCE Dynatos