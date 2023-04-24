Submit Release
Climate Strategy: the L'OCCITANE Group announces its net-zero roadmap

GENEVA, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- Through an ambitious Climate Strategy, the L'OCCITANE Group has committed to reaching a science-based net-zero target across all its brands. Focusing on continuing to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2031 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, its targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). 

SBTi (sciencebasedtargets.org) encourages companies to address the climate challenge in ways that scientists believe are necessary to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.

"We are aiming to achieve ambitious targets with this commitment. Although our company has many options for transforming its production units, products and distribution, the creation of this low-carbon world requires us to develop solutions with our consumers and our partners," says Adrien Geiger, the L'OCCITANE Group's Chief Sustainability Officer.

Three-pillar roadmap

Since its initial carbon assessment in 2008, the Group has collected data covering all emission sources (direct and indirect), which are essential for drawing up its three-pillar roadmap.

1.  Reducing emissions from energy consumption

The L'OCCITANE Group aims to halve GHG emissions generated by the energy consumption at its own sites (factories, warehouses and retail outlets) primarily through using renewable energies together with improving energy efficiency. In 2021, 95% of the electricity consumed came from renewable sources. 

2.  Reducing shared-responsibility emissions 

These emissions are more complex and relate to the sourcing, transport and use of products. This involves finding solutions with partners, suppliers and customers, as illustrated by the product eco-design and sustainable logistics policies. The Group also plans to eliminate air freight by 2030 for the transport of its products.

Product use represents a large part of the Group's GHG emissions due to users consuming hot water when rinsing products. In order to change and support consumer habits, the Group is now a member of the 50L Home coalition, which seeks to encourage responsible water use.

3.  Conserving and restoring ecosystems to neutralise residual emissions

The Group aims to neutralise its residual emissions by 2030. This is why, since 2020, it has been investing in projects to conserve and restore ecosystems to help with carbon sequestration. €45 million have already been committed via the Livelihoods Carbon Fund (LFC3) and the Climate Fund for Nature.

More information on the L'OCCITANE Group's Climate Strategy: https://group.loccitane.com/commitments/commitments-publications

