New Children's Book Imparts the Values of Hard Work and Caring for Others

ISLAMORADA, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by her childhood, Barbara Ann Rittenhouse Benninger wants to share her love of animals in her new children's book, "Cocoa the Pony: Found His Path."

"Cocoa the Pony" tells the story of a chubby pony named Cocoa. Due to his size, he struggles to fit through gates, and children have trouble riding him. Cocoa dreams of being able to join his herd when they take children on trail rides.

"Cocoa is inspired, in part, by a quarter horse that I rode for many years," Benninger said. "My other inspiration came from my daughter's drawings. She drew an adorable picture of fat, little ponies out in a field. That picture turned into an idea of how that could become a story for children."

Determined to reach his goal, Cocoa embarks on an ambitious work out plan to lose weight. Although he works hard, he is still just as big, but he discovers that he is strong and fast.

One day, a young boy visiting the farm has a creative idea, and Cocoa is able to finally join his friends on a trail ride. Cocoa's hard work pays off when a storm causes the group to need to find a fast way home. His strength and stamina allow him to be a hero and leader of the herd.

In this rhyming picture book, Benninger wants to share the value of confidence and hard work with young readers. She plans to continue sharing inspiring animal adventures in future children's books.

"Cocoa the Pony: Found His Path"

By Barbara Ann Rittenhouse Benninger

ISBN: 9781665730594 (softcover); 9781665730570 (hardcover); 9781665730587 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Barbara Ann Rittenhouse Benninger grew up on a farm with horses and then raised her children on a horse and cattle farm. A nurse and then an attorney, her best years have been spent living among and working with animals on their family farm. Over the years, she enjoyed having many dogs, cats, horses, and cows. Now, she enjoys writing stories about the many animals that once graced their lives. To learn more, please visit https://barb-books.com/.

