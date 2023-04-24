Author Shares Inspirational Poetry for Those Struggling with Mental Health

King Dre Pencasso shares personal stories and advice for healing in new book

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For King Dre Pencasso, poetry is an outlet and a way to facilitate his own personal healing. In his new book, "From Darkness to Light: The Anxiety & Depression of a Troubled Poet," Pencasso wants to help others struggling with their mental health find peace.

"Ever since I was a kid, I've wanted to write my own book of poetry," Pencasso said. "I want to tell the story of my life and everything I experienced before the age of 18. My past is dark, but regardless of that, I still strive to become a better version of myself than the person I grew up being."

Pencasso's poetry covers not only his personal experiences, but his struggles with his mental health, anxiety, anger, and depression. He hopes that by sharing his own experiences, he will be able to inspire others who are going though similar challenges in their lives.

"All I am is a poet with a story, looking to help those batting the same war as I am," Pencasso said. "To anyone this book may impact, I hope you can use this to overcome any struggles or hurdles in your life that hinder you from being great.

In "From Darkness to Light," Pencasso reminds readers that they are never alone, and that they too have the power to overcome their past.

"From Darkness to Light: The Anxiety & Depression of a Troubled Poet"

By King Dre Pencasso

ISBN: 9781665574211 (softcover); 9781665574204 (electronic)

Available at Author House, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

King Dre Pencasso is an aspiring poet from Lynchburg, S.C. He wants to inspire those who have also dealt with depression, anxiety, or other mental health struggles. He credits his experiences in his teens for shaping him into the person he is today. To learn more, please visit https://www.kingdrepencasso.com/. He can also be found on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram

