Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Community Hospice, Inc. for Allegedly Failing to Pay Employees Full Wages

Community Hospice, Inc. allegedly failed to properly record employees time worked, which resulted in allegedly paying employees inaccurate wages.

The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Community Hospice, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Community Hospice, Inc. is currently pending in the Stanislaus County Superior Court, Case No. CV-23-001773. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Community Hospice, Inc. allegedly failed to pay employees their accurate sick pay wages, which violates California Labor Code Section 246. Employees routinely earned non-discretionary incentive wages which increased their regular rate of pay. However, when paid sick pay wages, it was allegedly paid at the base rate of pay rather than the higher regular rate of pay.

Additionally, Community Hospice, Inc. allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

