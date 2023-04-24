Award Winning Book Connects the Topics of Elite Sports Performance and Personal Fulfillment

Former professional athlete shares her secret to living life to the fullest

PINECREST, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former professional athlete Cristiana Pinciroli has dedicated her life to sports and helping other athletes reach their peak performance, happiness and fulfillment. In her new book, "Sport: A Stage for Life: How to Connect with the Touchstones of Elite Performance and Personal Fulfillment," she demonstrates just how athletes from all sports can balance high performance and happiness.

In "Sport: A Stage for Life," Pinciroli collaborates with her father, former Olympic athlete Pedro Pinciroli Junior, to share their combined life experiences, and lessons learned from participating in sports, and how it can be applied to all aspects of life. These lessons can also help readers realize their potential for both success and wellbeing.

"What we learn extends beyond the sporting arena," Pinciroli said. "If those who participate in athletics view sport as a means and not an end, they have a wonderful chance to build a foundation for success and happiness in life."

The book includes not only Pinciroli's experiences, it also features contributions and insights from world-renowned athletes and coaches, leading academics, physicians, and psychologists who share stories to support scientific evidence about how human potential can be turned into a life of fulfillment and happiness.

"Sports provide a controlled environment where the practitioner has the freedom to exercise, not only physically, but also mentally at a time when it is needed most," Pinciroli said. "It teaches perseverance, persistence, and willpower. It provides the participants with a fertile ground to acquire self-confidence by coping with challenging situations. It teaches how to have the courage to try new things, and how to collaborate and cooperate with a team to achieve greater goals than one can achieve alone."

Pinciroli wants to do more than just inspire readers, she wants to guide them in applying the lessons of sport so that they may evolve along their own journey of self-awareness, self-development and transformation. With "Sport: A Stage for Life," readers can create a positive environment where they can be the best that they can be, and lead a flourishing life.

"Sport: A Stage for Life: How to Connect with the Touchstones of Elite Performance and Personal Fulfillment"

By Cristiana Pinciroli

ISBN: 9781663233677 (softcover); 9781663233684 (hardcover); 9781663233660 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

A native of São Paulo, Cristiana Pinciroli began her sports career at the age of six, as a swimmer, and then as a water polo player. She went on to captain the Brazilian National Women's Water Polo team for 15 years and played professionally in Italy for four years. In 2019, she founded WeTeam, a consultancy dedicated to leaders and athletes, combining the lessons learned from high-performance sports with studying the science of happiness. Her goal is to foster the development and fulfillment of human potential along a journey of success and well-being. To learn more, please visit http://www.weteam.today.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

afletcher@lavidge.com

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, afletcher@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE