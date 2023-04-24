Lyle Schwartz to Join Evercore as Senior Managing Director and Head of Expanded Equity Capital Markets Business in EMEA

Evercore EVR announced today that Lyle Schwartz will be joining Evercore in late April as a senior managing director and head of the firm's expanded Equity Capital Markets business in EMEA. Based in London, he will work closely with Jim Renwick, who will become chairman of Equity Capital Markets in EMEA, and senior leaders in both Europe and the U.S. to expand the firm's Equity Private Placements capabilities in EMEA alongside its existing public equity advisory business.

Mr. Schwartz has more than 20 years of industry experience across public and private equity capital markets and joins Evercore following a highly successful and international career at Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as head of the alternative capital solutions group for EMEA. In this role, he led the firm's Equity Private Placement, SPAC and PIPE effort across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Previously, Mr. Schwartz held a variety of leadership roles on Goldman Sachs' Equity Capital Markets team, including head of Latin America, head of growth markets, and U.S. chief of staff.

Matthew Lindsey-Clark, Chief Executive Officer of European Advisory, said, "We are delighted to welcome Lyle to the firm to lead our expanded Equity Capital Markets business in EMEA, a strategically significant area of growth for us. Our ability to offer our clients an integrated advisory proposition across private growth capital and public equity markets, in conjunction with our strong businesses in debt advisory and private capital advisory, will further broaden and deepen our leading capabilities across the spectrum of capital markets solutions."

Mr. Schwartz said, "I am thrilled to be joining Evercore, an organization I have observed, partnered with and respected over the last two decades for its professionalism, dedication to client service and its world-class team. I look forward to advancing Evercore's Equity Capital Markets platform in EMEA while also establishing a London-based Equity Private Placements team to advise and fund the region's leading disruptive growth companies."

Mr. Schwartz received a B.B.A. from The Schulich School of Business and a B.A. in political science from York University in Canada.

