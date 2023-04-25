Chunk Works introduces Qloud—quantum-secure, decentralized cloud storage—to solve cybersecurity risks for SMEs

Qloud logo main Chunk Works Logo Explainer how does Qloud handle data

The quantum-secure, decentralized object storage provided by Qloud offers SMEs business continuity after a cyberattack.

HAARLEM, NETHERLANDS, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chunk Works is making its way into the enterprise data storage market with the Qloud platform. This is the first quantum-secure, decentralized object storage that uses distributed ledger technology, aiming to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) business continuity after a cyberattack. Companies are invited to sign up for the early access program to gain a competitive edge.

A hack or data breach typically leaves companies unable to do business for an average of two weeks. There is a considerable risk that the company goes bankrupt in the months after a breach due to lost revenue and the expense of mitigating the breach. Because data breaches and hacks are no longer a case of “if” but “when”, Chunk Works advocates for more secure, decentralized data storage where users retain ultimate control over their data in the cloud.

Enterprise-level control over cloud data for SMEs

Qloud uses cutting-edge technology to provide a safe and efficient way to store cloud data. The platform makes it easier for authorized users to access data anywhere at any time and allows for safe recovery in the event of a hack or ransomware attack. It is ideally suited for SMEs because it combines the convenience and flexibility of the traditional cloud with the oversight of on-premise storage, giving them enterprise-level data control without the need for specialized staff or knowledge.

Qloud’s tech puts you in charge of your cloud data

Qloud gives users full control over their cloud data through innovative Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and erasure coding (EC), an advanced data protection method. The technology cleverly places eggs in multiple baskets by dividing files into pieces called chunks and adding redundant data. It then encrypts each chunk with a quantum-secure algorithm and distributes them across various top-tier EU data centers via DLT. Because data is encrypted before uploading, there is less concern about third-party data breaches.

If any of the chunks are later lost, damaged, or cannot otherwise be downloaded, Qloud’s advanced data recovery system automatically recreates the lost chunk using the redundant data without the user even noticing.

SMEs are invited to the early access program for Qloud

Forward-thinking SMEs are increasingly searching for solutions that enable them to retain control over sensitive data in the cloud, whether for compliance with privacy laws or to safeguard proprietary knowledge. They are invited to sign up for the early access program on https://chunkworks.net/get-qloud/ to explore the future of cloud data.

With this announcement, Chunk Works opens its investment round to raise capital for expansion. Interested parties can email stan.scharnigg@chunkworks.net.

