A handy entrepreneurship manual for aspiring and experienced entrepreneurs is now available

Entrepreneurship Essentials is a compact manual for want-to-be entrepreneurs, working professionals, and management students. Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

Vibrant Publishers’ Entrepreneurship Essentials will help new and experienced entrepreneurs to strengthen their fundamentals of entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Vibrant Publishers is a valuable resource for aspiring and established entrepreneurs looking to enhance their knowledge and skills.” — Arkadiusz Mironko, University of California

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publisher’s Entrepreneurship Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is a compact manual for want-to-be entrepreneurs, working professionals, and management students. This book is now available for readers to purchase on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon.

Entrepreneurship Essentials entails a step-by-step pathway for people who want to start their own venture. New and inexperienced entrepreneurs will learn to brainstorm their offering (product or service), evaluate the feasibility of the product in the market, set up their business, learn to identify their target customers and curate a sustainable business model. It also includes a separate chapter on an exit strategy in case the entrepreneur wants to exit the business.

Experienced entrepreneurs can also benefit from this handy manual by revisiting the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and applying them from time to time to improve their business operations and marketing.

Arkadiusz Mironko, Executive Director for Graduate Programs at the Anderson Graduate School of Management, University of California reviewed this book and said that “Entrepreneurship Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Vibrant Publishers is a valuable resource for aspiring and established entrepreneurs looking to enhance their knowledge and skills.”

David Fogarty, Chief Marketing Analytics and Data and Technology Officer at

Evernorth Corporation thinks that this book is, “an interesting read for managers and leaders of large firms interested in creating a more entrepreneurial culture.”

The book is not just a bundle of information; it also includes real-world examples and suggestions to implement the learnings in a practical world. This book is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series that aims to equip working professionals and students with essential knowledge of management subjects. The books in this series are compact and beginner-friendly and can be used for getting a headstart in the field of business and management.

About the Author

Dr. AnnaMaria has worked as a business professional for over 30 years gaining experience in business development and management, business improvement, project management, time management, career development and advancement, business strategy, vet-entrepreneurship, team development, teaching and training, and implementation of community projects, etc. She has an undergraduate degree in Communication from Arizona State University, a Master of Arts degree in Communication from West Virginia University, a Master’s in Business Administration from Colorado Technical University-online, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Entrepreneurship Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-160-3

Ebook - 978-1-63651-161-0

Hardback - 978-1-63651-162-7

###

Media Contact:

Sales, PR, and Marketing