FPT Complex to become a global IT centre

VIETNAM, April 24 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — An official certificate on recognition of the fifth centralised information technology (CIT) zone in Việt Nam has been given to the central city-based FPT Complex.

The certification marks the site as a global digital human resource centre and a destination for international information technology investors.

General director of the FPT Group, Nguyễn Văn Khoa spoke at the certificate hand-over ceremony, stressing that Đà Nẵng will be a base for high-quality education, international digitalisation centre and a site for big tech companies.

Khoa said the FPT complex, covering 5.9ha, has employed 6,000 engineers in the software industry and creating revenue of VNĐ2 trillion in 2022 – a 20 per cent increase over the previous year.

“We have invested VNĐ1.4 trillion in the complex, sharing with FPT Group’s ambition of contributing 1 million IT engineers to global human resources by 2035, and attracting from 200,000 to 250,000 IT engineers from around the world to Đà Nẵng in the future,” Khoa said.

“The complex expects to welcome the 10,000th IT engineer in 2024, making Đà Nẵng a magnet to international universities and IT human resources,” he said.

Khoa also urged the city to build a system including entertainment, hospitals and basic facilities for communities living and working at the complex.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication, Nguyễn Huy Dũng said the establishment of the FPT Complex as a CIT zone aims to turn Đà Nẵng into an attractive global centre of IT and communications.

Dũng said CIT zones in Việt Nam earned VNĐ36 trillion in revenue, and account for 16 per cent of the national IT industry.

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Ngô Thị Kim Yến said FPT Complex is a CIT zone in Việt Nam with investment funds from business, and the zone would create made-in-Đà Nẵng software and IT products for export worldwide.

She said FPT Software alone contributed US$91 million to the city’s total software export turnover, making up a 69 per cent share.

She said the introduction of the FPT Complex would help the city’s target of making up a 20 per cent share of Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in 2025.

Yến said FPT Group’s education system helped train 17,000 students for the city each year, boosting the digitalisation transforming process in healthcare, traffic, digital economy and society.

According to a report from the city’s IT and communication department, the city’s ICT industry gained VNĐ34.3 trillion (US$1.37 billion) in 2022 – a 17 per cent share of the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP).

The department said the city’s software industry alone employed 20,000 engineers to earn $132 million in export turnover.

Earlier this year, Đà Nẵng and FPT Group agreed on digital transformation in 2021-25, accelerating the ‘smart city’ project and putting the city on the ASEAN smart city network list by 2030.

FPT Group had invested VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$108 million) in the past 20 years in Đà Nẵng.

Đà Nẵng is one of four cities of Việt Nam developing CIT Zones, including Quang Trung Software Park, HCM City’s Software Park, the National University’s Software centre, E-Town in HCM City; the Hà Nội-based ICT transaction centre, and Software Park in southern Cần Thơ City. — VNS