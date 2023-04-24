Đồng Tháp promotes mango consumption in HCM City

VIETNAM, April 24 -

HCM CITY — Đồng Tháp Mango Week opened at Co.opmart Lý Thường Kiệt in HCM City’s District 10 on April 22, attracting a large number of customers.

Accordingly, from April 22 to 26, the province’s four delicious mango varieties: Cát Chu mango, Cát Chu yellow mango, Hòa Lộc mango, and Taiwanese green-skinned mango will be discounted by up to 50 per cent to between VNĐ11,200 and over VNĐ30,000 per kilogramme at Saigon Co.op’s retail chains, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Cheers, Finelife.

Saigon Co.op is expected to sell 100 tonnes of Đồng Tháp mangoes during the programme.

Nguyễn Hữu Dũng, director of the Đồng Tháp Province Department of Industry and Trade, said Đồng Tháp, one of the largest mango producers in the Cửu Long Delta, has more than 14,000ha producing mango, and an annual output of nearly 183,000 tonnes. Of this amount, 33 per cent is exported and the rest is consumed in the domestic market.

"Đồng Tháp is working to turn mango into a key industry towards sustainability with high added value by expanding production scale, applying good agricultural practices and sustainable technical standards in farming. Đồng Tháp Mango Week at Saigon Co.op’s retail systems is an active activity to introduce Đồng Tháp agricultural products to consumers across the country and, at the same time, promote the Mango Festival to be held from April 28 and May 1 in the province," he said.

Nguyễn Nguyên Phương, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, highly appreciated the programme, saying that, “Đồng Tháp Mango Week at Saigon Co.op’s retail system contributes to promote consumption, improve quality of Vietnamese farm produce and actively connects supply and demand, and promotes trade and investment.”

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, Co.opmart’s operations director and Saigon Co.op’s marketing director, said HCM City and localities in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region have fostered socio-economic development cooperation over the past years. "Saigon Co.op is the key distribution system connecting raw material areas in the Mekong Delta to provinces and cities across the country."

As a pioneer retailer investing in expanding its network in the Mekong Delta region, Saigon Co.op purchases a wide range of goods, especially farm produce, from more than 200 suppliers in the region.

Going forward, the retailer will continue to promote regional linkages to ensure a steady supply and promote the consumption of the region’s agricultural products in domestic and export markets. — VNS