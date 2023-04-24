P&G, Saigon Co.op partner to bring clean water to community

VIETNAM, April 24 -

HCM CITY — Following the success of their “Children’s safe drinking water” programme, P&G Vietnam and Saigon Co.op will continue with it to bring clean drinking water to the community this year.

Under the programme, people buying P&G’s products at Saigon Co.op’s Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, FineLife, Co.op Smile, Cheers store chains and Co.op online channel from now until May 10 will contribute 30 litres of clean water to families across the country.

They will also get thank-you gifts such as Co.op vouchers, lucky draw codes and thousands of other attractive gifts.

P&G has implemented the programme world-wide since 2004, and has so far provided more than 21 billion litres of water through an easy-to-use water purification packet invented by its scientists that can clean 10 litres of water in 30 minutes.

In Việt Nam, it began the programme in 2016, and provided 90 million litres of water to nearly 150,000 households in 10 localities, including Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình, Long An, and Đồng Tháp.

Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, communications director of P&G Vietnam, said: “We are very proud that over the years the programme has supported many households in Việt Nam to access clean drinking water, especially those in provinces affected by floods and natural disasters.

“In the context of increasingly complex climate change, we are committed to expanding the programme to localities and regions that lack clean water and are easily affected by natural disasters."

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, operation director of Co.opmart supermarket chain, said the programme would help improve health in the community.

It is one of Saigon Co.op’s major community activities this year to mark Co.opmart’s 27th anniversary, he added. — VNS