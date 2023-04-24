Portal helps Vietnamese exporters access foreign markets

VIETNAM, April 24 - HÀ NỘI — Since its inception 15 years ago, the portal www.vietnamexport.com which connects more than 60 Vietnamese trade offices abroad with exporters at home has served as an effective information channel.

Operated and managed by the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, it provides updates on major foreign markets, popularises Việt Nam’s export potential and offers consultations to help domestic firms raise their competitiveness and boost exports.

Last year, the agency coordinated with the trade offices in compiling and publishing nearly 3,000 articles that analyse market developments and give advice against fraud, along with many documents on market integration.

Through the portal, up to 1,500 booths have been set up on ECVN, an export support platform, and various promotion campaigns launched. Besides, thousands of Vietnamese enterprises have been linked to prestigious importers from big markets like China, Japan, Europe, and the US.

It has attracted millions of visitors that are businesses, organisations and individuals specialising in export and import.

The agency said it will continue operating and upgrading the portal in order to improve information quality and better support both exporters and importers. — VNS