Organic Spices Market Is Slated To Exceed $406.6 Mn By 2026 | Organic Spices Inc., UK Blending LTD, The Watkins Co

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in number of health-conscious consumers and increase in awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of Organic Spices are the two major factors that drive the growth of the global organic food & beverages market. On the other hand, varying and stringent trade regulation hampers the organic spices market growth. However, rise in rate of organic food consumption as well as rise in disposable income specifically in North America and Europe provide lucrative opportunity in the organic spices market forecast.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟕𝟐.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟎𝟔.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. 𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟎.𝟔𝟒% 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.

The turmeric segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2026. This is due to the rise in demand for clean-label products. However, the cinnamon segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2026, owing to rise in demand for organic spices from the commercial sectors specifically in the food service segment. The report also explores the ginger, clove, pepper, nutmeg, mustard seeds, and others segment.

The key players profiled for organic spices industry in the report include Organic Spices Inc., UK Blending LTD, The Watkins Co., Daarnhouwer & Co, SunOpta Inc, Spice Chain Corporation, Husarich GmbH, Sabater Spices, AKO GmbH, and Pacific Spice Company, Inc

The granular segment held more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Granular form of organic spices gains its traction from the commercial sector specifically from the foodservice segment. Spices such as pepper, clove, coriander seeds are most preferably available in its granular form.



North America to grow at the fastest CAGR

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than one-third of the market in terms of revenue in 2018, owing to the increasing demand for organic food in Asia at 15 to 20 percent every year over the last one decade. However, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Rise in number of Hispanic and Asian population, a trend toward use of spices to compensate for less salt and increase in popularity of ethnic foods from Asia and Latin America, are the key potential factors that have been driving the demand for spices in North America. Moreover, North America is being considered as the dominant region for the global organic food market. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Spices have been enduring higher demand from the household and commercial sector around the world. It has been used as an effective coloring agent, flavoring agent, or even as a preservative in various cuisines. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for various types of spices due to higher rate of spicy food consumption. Chinese food, Thai food, and Indian cuisine are prepared and served using these spices. Turmeric, chili, pepper, ginger, and coriander seeds are some of the spices gaining higher traction in the Asia-Pacific region.

Varying and stringent trade regulation is one factor that is expected to hamper the organic spices market growth. Most of the foreign countries impose or regularize its trade regulations, which make it difficult to import organic spices for food manufacturer at one point. They even incur various other costs such as higher transportation cost as well as maintenance cost, which makes the organic spices much costlier.

