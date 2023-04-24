Aurora Labs Partners with Deloitte to Introduce AI to SW Management Processes to Reduce the Effort of Bringing Software-Defined Vehicles to Market by 30%

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte , the leading consulting, advisory and audit services firm, and Aurora Labs , the automotive artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced their strategic cooperation in the Automotive Industry. The partnership brings combined expertise and technology solutions to automotive companies as the industry is transitioning SW Management processes, products and regulations for software-defined vehicles.

As the automotive industry transitions to electrical vehicles, software-defined vehicles, and Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) processes, automotive manufacturers are turning to software experts to help them evolve their processes, methodologies, and technologies. New approaches are required for SW Release Management, OTA Updates and to manage SW in complex ECU/DCU, e.g. state-of-the-art Head Units. Additionally, it is a growing challenge to meet safety and security regulatory requirements such as Functional Safety, SOTIF and UNECE WP.29 (R155-156). High process-integrated quality standards (e.g. ASPICE) need to be achieved and maintained while using new agile development methodologies to drive faster development cycles for new vehicle functionality and features. Deloitte and Aurora Labs' collaboration combines the expertise and AI-based technologies required by vehicle manufacturers to drive up to 30% efficiencies throughout software development, quality assurance, certification, and over-the-air (OTA) maintenance with data and insights that were previously unavailable.

Deloitte offers services in the automotive industry around SW Management to support OEM and OEM suppliers. Automotive CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electrification) Trends require intelligent SW Management methods.

"To enable the software-defined vehicles of the future, complex development challenges exist. The integration of complex software deliveries throughout a supply chain distributed across the globe while applying necessary quality and process standards is an unsolved issue. Aurora Labs' AI insights are needed by OEMs and suppliers to assure that development and quality processes are manageable, fast, and follow the highest quality standards. This is especially true since the software of a car needs to be maintained after delivery through OTA (over-the-air) updates over many years." said Andi Herzig, Global Head of Automotive Risk Advisory at Deloitte.

Aurora Labs offers AI-based Vehicle Software Intelligence solutions that enable global automotive manufacturers to continuously collect actionable data and obtain a deep understanding of line-of-code software changes, dependencies, and behavior.

"Partnering with Deloitte addresses the major challenges faced by our industry - how to adopt the processes and the technologies required to stay competitive. We believe that the synergies from this partnership bring great value to our joint customers," said Zohar Fox, CEO of Aurora Labs.

The combination of Deloitte's services and Aurora Labs' AI technologies helps the automotive industry software development teams streamline the processes of development, testing, integration, UNECE WP.29 (R155-156) compliance, continuous certification, and on-the-road, zero-downtime, over-the-air (OTA) updating.

Aurora Labs is pioneering the use of AI and Software Intelligence to solve the challenge of automotive software development. Aurora Labs brings AI-based Vehicle Software Intelligence to the entire lifecycle of a vehicle from software development to testing, integration, quality control, continuous certification and on-the-road over-the-air software updates. Aurora Labs focuses on the embedded systems that are key to the development of the software-defined vehicle and enables automotive manufacturers to more efficiently manage software costs and the resources required to develop and manage new vehicle features and mobility services.

The Company's products have been adopted on customer platforms around the world, and with a commitment to conform and meet ISO-26262/ASIL-D and ASPICE-L2, will be in vehicles in coming car models. Aurora Labs, founded in 2016, has raised approximately $100m and has been granted 100 patents. The Company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Germany, Japan, Sweden, North Macedonia, the UK, and the US.

