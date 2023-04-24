Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,287 in the last 365 days.

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Nidec Corporation 6594 NJDCY today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales stood at a record high of ¥2,242.8 billion, 16.9% higher Y/Y.
  • Operating profit decreased 41.3% Y/Y to ¥100.1 billion due to structural reform expenses of ¥75.7 billion.
  • Profit before income taxes decreased 29.1% Y/Y to ¥120.6 billion after foreign currency gain of ¥20 billion posted.
  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 66.9% Y/Y to ¥45.0 billion after income tax expenses of ¥75.0 billion and losses from discontinued operations of ¥2.0 billion.
  • Continue WPR-X, the drastic reform on profitability, and aim to make a V-shaped recovery in FY2023.
  • EPS: ¥78.19 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages

Year ended
March 31,

 

Increase
(Decrease)
%

 

Three months ended
March 31,

 

Increase
(Decrease)
%

　

2023

 

2022

   

2023

 

2022

 

Net sales

2,242,824

 

1,918,174

 

16.9%

 

543,077

 

510,964

 

6.3 %

Operating profit

100,081

 

170,374

 

(41.3)%

 

(24,323)

 

36,887

 

-

Ratio of operating profit to net sales

4.5%

 

8.9%

 

-

 

(4.5)%

 

7.2%

 

-

Profit before income taxes

120,593

 

170,032

 

(29.1)%

 

(21,351)

 

40,622

 

-

Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales

5.4%

 

8.9%

 

-

 

(3.9) %

 

8.0%

 

-

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

45,003

 

135,759

 

(66.9)%

 

(59,074)

 

36,447

 

-

Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales

2.0%

 

7.1%

 

-

 

(10.9)%

 

7.1 %

 

-

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic

78.19

 

232.40

 

-

 

(102.82)

 

62.70

-

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted

78.19

 

232.40

 

-

 

(102.82)

 

62.70

 

-

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2023/news0424-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation 6594 NJDCY is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2023, 19.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 23.2% by automotive products; 40.8% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.2% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230423005055/en/

You just read:

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more