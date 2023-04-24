Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,287 in the last 365 days.
Nidec Corporation 6594 NJDCY today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
The highlights are as follows:
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|
Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|
Year ended
|
Increase
|
Three months ended
|
Increase
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net sales
|
2,242,824
|
1,918,174
|
16.9%
|
543,077
|
510,964
|
6.3 %
|
Operating profit
|
100,081
|
170,374
|
(41.3)%
|
(24,323)
|
36,887
|
-
|
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|
4.5%
|
8.9%
|
-
|
(4.5)%
|
7.2%
|
-
|
Profit before income taxes
|
120,593
|
170,032
|
(29.1)%
|
(21,351)
|
40,622
|
-
|
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|
5.4%
|
8.9%
|
-
|
(3.9) %
|
8.0%
|
-
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
45,003
|
135,759
|
(66.9)%
|
(59,074)
|
36,447
|
-
|
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|
2.0%
|
7.1%
|
-
|
(10.9)%
|
7.1 %
|
-
|
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
|
78.19
|
232.40
|
-
|
(102.82)
|
62.70
|
-
|
Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2023/news0424-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation 6594 NJDCY is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2023, 19.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 23.2% by automotive products; 40.8% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.2% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
