Vaptans Market Set to Register a CAGR of 4.7% and Reach US$ 2.72 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Vaptans Market was valued in 2022 at US$ 1.80 billion and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 2.72 billion by 2031.
The global market for vaptans was analyzed, and it is expected to increase its revenue significantly during the forecast period. A group of medications known as vaptans are used to treat various ailments connected to the body's fluid balance. The actions of the hormone vasopressin, which controls the body's water balance, are blocked by vaptans, sometimes referred to as selective vasopressin receptor antagonists.
Recent Development in the Global Vaptans Market:
Vaptans Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|US$ 1.80 billion
|Market Size Value in 2031
|US$ 2.72 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Category, Indication, Route of Administration, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways:
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The driving factor for the vaptans market revenue is the rising prevalence of hyponatremia (low blood sodium level), the rising geriatric population, and rising awareness about the benefits of vaptans. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements and R&D activities related to drug discoveries with regulatory approvals are contributing to the market revenue growth to some extent.
However, the high cost of drugs, lesser availability, and severe side effects are restricting market revenue growth.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Category
Based on categories, the global vaptans market is segmented into selective vaptans and nonselective vaptans. The nonselective vaptan segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the conivaptan, the first approved vaptan for a broader range of indications than selective ones.
Segmentation By Indications
Based on the indications, the global vaptans market is segmented into hyponatremia, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), and others. Due to the rising prevalence, the hyponatremia segment accounts for the largest revenue share. For this condition, vaptans constituted a fresh and powerful therapy alternative, which may have influenced their widespread use and commercial impact.
Segmentation By Route of Administration
Based on the route of administration, the global vaptans market is segmented into oral and intravenous. Due to the high availability, cost-effectiveness, and few adverse effects, the oral administration segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global vaptans market.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global vaptans market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the high prevalence of hyponatremia, the development of new and innovative vaptans, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing awareness of the benefits of vaptans, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.
Competitive Landscape
Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for vaptans:
Report Coverage
Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for vaptans in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.
