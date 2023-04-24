Green Ammonia Market Size, Share, Outlook, Growth Factors, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

The report has segmented the green ammonia market on the basis technology, end-user and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, The global green ammonia market size reached US$ 154.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3994.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 67.50% during 2023-2028.

Green ammonia is a form of ammonia made from renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, rather than fossil fuels. The production process usually includes splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer and feeding them into the Haber process, where nitrogen and hydrogen react at high pressure and temperature, creating ammonia. Green ammonia can be compressed into a fluid form and is widely utilized as a fuel and a key ingredient in the formulation of hydrogen. It also provides ease of storage and transportation, environmentally friendly properties, cost-efficiency, sustainability, etc.

Green Ammonia Market Growth and Development:

The escalating demand for renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, and hydropower, on account of the depletion of fossil fuels, and the growing consumer environmental concerns, are primarily augmenting the green ammonia market. Furthermore, key market players are focusing on sustainable development, which is also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements in ammonia production, such as the introduction of easier and more cost-effective processes, are positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies regarding greenhouse gas emissions is stimulating the usage of green ammonia in several sectors to comply with the rules, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread adoption of crop chemicals, including fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides, owing to the expanding global population, is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the inflating need for energy security, especially in countries with limited domestic fossil fuel reserves, strategic collaborations and partnerships among industries and stakeholders, and extensive R&D activities are expected to fuel the green ammonia market in the coming years.

Green Ammonia Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the green ammonia market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• ACME Group

• AMMPower Corp

• CF Industries Holdings Inc.

• FuelPositive Corporation

• ITM Power plc

• Siemens AG

• Starfire Energy

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• Topsoe

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the green ammonia market on the basis technology, end-user and region.

Breakup by Technology:

• Proton Exchange Membrane

• Alkaline Water Electrolysis

• Solid Oxide Electrolysis

Breakup by End User:

• Power Generation

• Transportation

• Fertilizer

• Refrigeration

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

