Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,276 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Defense Minister of Georgia

AZERBAIJAN, April 24 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Defense Minister of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze.

Development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in a variety of fields including the military one was underlined at the meeting.

They recalled Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s visit to Azerbaijan in April this year and noted that fruitful discussions to expand bilateral had been held during the visit.

The head of state and Georgian Defense Minister discussed prospects for cooperation between the two nations and regional security.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Defense Minister of Georgia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more