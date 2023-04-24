Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Size to Reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 6.1%

Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Research & Forecast Report 2023-2028

The global probiotic dietary supplement market size reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global probiotic dietary supplement market size reached US$ 6.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Probiotic dietary supplements are ingestible products consisting of beneficial bacteria that help maintain proper digestive health. They comprise saccharomyces boulardii, lactobacillus, and Bifidobacterium, which rebuild the composition of the gut microbiome and provide beneficial functions to gut microbial communities. They assist in preventing gut inflammation and various other intestinal diseases. They also help boost the immune system and fight against oxidative stress. Besides this, they lower cholesterol and blood pressure and reduce the occurrence of cardiovascular complications. Probiotic dietary supplements also promote weight loss by improving metabolism and restricting the absorption of dietary fat in the intestines. They maintain oral, urinary, and vaginal health and prevent allergies and eczema.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/probiotic-dietary-supplement-market/requestsample

Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing consumption of probiotics due to the rising health consciousness among the masses represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the growing awareness among individuals about the benefits of incorporating supplements with a balanced diet to maintain weight and prevent the occurrence of chronic diseases is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the rising utilization of probiotic supplements in the diets of pets to enhance their digestive health and improve disease resistance capabilities is propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, key market players are manufacturing dairy, sugar, and allergen-free probiotic dietary supplements to diversify their product portfolio and boost product sales.

Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

BioGaia

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Custom Probiotics Inc.

Dietary Pro Labs

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

NutraScience Labs (Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.)

Probi USA Inc. (Symrise AG)

ProbioFerm

Protexin (Archer-Daniels-Midland Company)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of form, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Form:

Powder Stick Pack

Capsule

Tablet

Probiotic Drops

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy and Health Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food Supplement

Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Nutrients

Infant Formula

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3CECMsC

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Top Trending Reports:

Algae Products Market Report- https://bit.ly/3jdmPzX

GCC Dairy Market Report- https://bit.ly/3wNYtmn

Dairy Snacks Market Report- https://bit.ly/3WXccSv

Japan Casein Market Report- https://bit.ly/3yulxZF

GCC Casein Market Report- https://bit.ly/3w7GuYT

India Dog Food Market Report- https://bit.ly/3PqXhfH

Food grade phosphoric acid Market Report- https://bit.ly/31Am4L6

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.