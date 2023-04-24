Melbourne Sport and Street Wing Chun Kung Fu Academy Welcomes Autistic Students

Melbourne Sport and Street Wing Chun Kung Fu Sifu Maurice and his student Nicolas

Government funds martial arts training for Autistic students

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Melbourne Sport and Street Wing Chun Kung Fu Academy, founded by Maurice Novoa in 2011, is thrilled to announce that they have recently welcomed a group of six young students with autism to their martial arts training program. The academy's dedication to creating a safe and supportive environment for all students to learn and grow in their martial arts practice has made it an ideal place for autistic students to improve their coordination, concentration, confidence, and physical fitness.

Specialized Equipment for Safe and Effective Training

The students practice various movements of Kung Fu using special wooden dummies that are specifically built for this martial art, as well as leather wall bags filled with rice to practice blows with their fists and elbows. This equipment is provided to ensure that the young people can train safely and effectively, and to help them develop the necessary skills to progress in their martial arts training.

Wing Chun Kung Fu: A Style with a Legendary Legacy

Wing Chun Kung Fu is a style that was first practiced by the legendary Bruce Lee in China before he moved to the United States and became a movie star. This style of Kung Fu emphasizes practical self-defense techniques, making it a perfect fit for students of all ages and abilities.

NDIS Support for Autistic Students

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) supports the integration of people with disabilities into society by providing professional and financial help to their families. This includes paying for Kung Fu classes for autistic students, like those who attend Maurice's academy. The NDIS recognizes the value of martial arts training in promoting physical and mental health and well-being, and the academy is proud to be a part of this initiative.

A Success Story: Nicolas's Progress with Asperger's

In addition to teaching autistic students, Maurice also instructs Nicolas, a young man with Asperger's, a branch of autism with milder symptoms. This student has been progressing rapidly in his martial arts training because he can also take classes with neurotypical students, unlike the other autistic students who do not yet have the ability to train alone or with others. Nicolas's success story is a testament to the academy's commitment to providing a supportive and inclusive environment for all students.

Master Certificates from Renowned Masters

Maurice received his Wing Chun Kung Fu master certificate from US-based master Anthony Arnett 10 years ago, and last year he received his certificate from teacher Felix Leong of Adelaide. Both masters have many martial art championship titles, and their recognition of Maurice's skill and dedication is a testament to his expertise and experience in teaching this martial art.

Conclusion

The Melbourne Sport and Street Wing Chun Kung Fu Academy's commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment for all students, including those with autism, is commendable. The academy's dedication to using specialized equipment, providing NDIS support, and ensuring that students with Asperger's can train with neurotypical students makes it an ideal place for autistic students to learn and grow in their martial arts practice. The benefits of Wing Chun Kung Fu, including improved coordination, concentration, confidence, and physical fitness, are available to all students at the academy, and the academy is excited to share these benefits with their autistic students.

