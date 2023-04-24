Dehumidifier Market 2023-2028: Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast Report

Dehumidifier Market Global Report 2023-2028

The global dehumidifier market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. By 2028, It will reach US$ 6.0 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

A dehumidifier represents an electrical appliance that removes moisture from the air by condensing it into liquid water. It minimizes humidity levels while preventing the growth of allergens, such as dust mites, mold, mildew, etc. A dehumidifier keeps bread and cereal fresh without getting stale for a long time. It protects computer equipment, electronics, tools, etc., from corrosion and assists in reducing energy costs by enabling the air conditioner (AC) to run more efficiently. Consequently, a dehumidifier finds extensive applications in various industries, including electronics and semiconductors, agriculture, pharmaceutical, food and beverage (F&B), etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The inflating levels of industrialization and the escalating demand for energy-efficient products are primarily driving the dehumidifier market. In addition to this, the growing need for maintaining humidity levels in real-estate hardware stores and quickly drying plasters as well as slabs is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of advanced portable dehumidifiers with automatic temperature and humidity sensing capabilities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the development of cold storage, warehousing, and pharmaceutical manufacturing units and the implementation of several stringent regulations by government bodies across the countries are also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the rising investments in R&D activities to enhance the overall product quality are anticipated to fuel the dehumidifier market over the forecasted period.

Dehumidifier Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global dehumidifier market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AB Electrolux, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Midea Group, Panasonic Corporation, Research Products Corporation, TCL Technology, Condair Group AG, Danby, DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, General Filters Inc. and Therma-Stor LLC.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global dehumidifier market based on product, technology, distribution channel, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier

• Heat Pump Dehumidifier

• Ventilating Dehumidifier

Breakup by Technology:

• Cold Condensation

• Sorption

• Warm Condensation

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

