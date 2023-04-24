PRESS RELEASE: INAUGURAL DIGITAL WEEK IN SAMOA OPENS



SAMOA, April 24 - (22nd April 2023 – APIA, SAMOA): The first ever Digital Week to be held in Samoa is an achievement worth

celebrating to promote the responsible use of technology and close the gender digital divide.

As part of the Government of Samoa’s vision for Samoa to improve its services across sectors, the digital

transformation initiative is a step forward.



Through the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MICT), a weeklong programme is being

hosted from April 24th until April 27th, 2023 at the Samoa Convention Centre at the Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi

Conference Room. The official opening ceremony will be held on Monday, 24th April 2023 at 9am.



Celebrating alongside the global ICT for Girls this year, the Digital Week, themed Digital Skills for life, aims to

promote the responsible use of technology in education and foster the development of digital skills for students,

teachers and parents. It also aims at developing and disseminating innovative approaches to ensure that digital

skills for life are safe and protected.



As much as Samoa embraces newly established initiatives through digital means, it is not clouded by the

increasing challenges facing the influx of technology in this day and age. One of those challenges is the impact

of technology on young girls hence the need to address it by exploring those digital skills. Selected schools are

invited to attend the week long programme. MCIT is privileged to be working in partnership with Girl Geek

Academy from Australia where students will have the opportunity to learn and develop coding skills and code.



In its recently approved ICT Sector Plan 2022-2027, this initiative is one of the Sector’s vision to implement its

Digital Transformation initiative. With the Digital Week activities focusing on enhancing digital skills, education

and competencies for the digital transformation, this goes to show the need of empowering all citizens with the

digital tools and skills to instill interest in women and girls to pursue studies and careers in the most critical study

disciplines in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).



All the more reason, Afioga Leota Sarai Faleupolu Tevita, President for the Samoa Information Technology

Association (SITA) and Chair for the Pacific Islands Chapter of the Internet Society (PICISOC) 2023 is delivering

the keynote address for the inaugural Digital Week opening while delivering remarks on behalf of the Government

is the Chief Executive Officer of MCIT, Afioga Lefaoali’i Unutoa Auelua-Fonoti.



To ensure success of working in synergy, the Office of the Regulator will co-host the fourth day of the weeklong

program concluding the Digital Week and Girls in ICT initiative.



For further information, please contact Tagiilima Neemia on 26117 or email tagiilima.neemia@mcit.gov.ws. The

programme is attached for your reference.



———ENDS———–