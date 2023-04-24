Global HVAC Equipment Market Size Predicted To Reflect $221.61 Billion Mark by 2030, At a 6.12% CAGR: Zion Market Research

There were 434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,192 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Nashville, TN, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “HVAC Equipment Market By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, And Industrial), By Product (Ventilation, Heating, And Cooling), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global HVAC Equipment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 130.1 Billion 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 221.61 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.12% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
What is HVAC Equipment? How big is the HVAC Equipment Industry?
Report Overview:
The HVAC equipment industry deals with the sales of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products for residential, commercial, or industrial settings. It works as a ground for businesses that deal with the production and distribution of heating and cooling systems. It includes products like furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, boilers, and other devices that regulate indoor settings, such as humidity, temperature, and air quality.
The increasing consumption of the products and the growing demand for managing air quality and other attributes for residential and commercial spaces is driving the demand for industry growth. However, at the same time, it is also subjected to various growth constraints and restrictions. During the forecast period, the industry players can expect steady growth while having to navigate through specific challenges that may arise in the global economy.
Global HVAC Equipment Market: Growth Factors
The global HVAC equipment market is expected to grow owing to the increasing rate of urbanization across the world as well as rising investment in developing rural infrastructure leading to more people having access to HVAC tools for various end applications. In addition to this, the demand for highly efficient HVAC technology may witness unprecedented growth since there are growing government regulations in terms of reducing carbon emissions and promoting energy efficiency. This aspect is expected to work in the favor of companies that are investing in the research & development of new and efficient temperature control systems.
With the rising rate of the global population, the construction sector is also on the rise as it struggles to meet the exponentially rising demand and necessity for adequate living spaces. With the growth in the number of construction projects including the infrastructure development segment, the demand for HVAC equipment may surge. Another crucial point of discussion is the increasing technological advancements for improved and sophisticated HVAC systems that enable greater comfort and energy efficiency could result in more revenue.
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 130.1 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 221.61 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|6.12% CAGR
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Years
|2023-2030
|Key Market Players
|Johnson Controls International plc, Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies, Lennox International Inc., Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Fujitsu General Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Rheem Manufacturing Company, Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Nortek Global HVAC LLC., Midea Group Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Zamil Air Conditioners, and United Technologies Corporation amongst many others.
|Key Segment
|By End-Use, By Product, And By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Purchase Options
HVAC Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis
Based on end-use, the global market segments are commercial, residential, and industrial. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the commercial segment since all major units, such as office buildings, shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, and other public buildings make use of all types of HVAC equipment regularly.
The consumption rate in the commercial segment remains high with large values since these units cater to the needs of multiple people at once and have more demand for energy-efficient and smart HVAC systems. Residential is another important segment for the industry and it is steadily registering more growth as people are willing to spend extra for higher comfort. During the forecast period, the residential sector may lead with 40.1% of the industry share.
Based on product, the global HVAC equipment market segments are ventilation, heating, and cooling. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest CAGR in the cooling segment as it dominated more than 54.12% of the market share. The segment comprises all the cooling equipment that is required for the cooling of buildings and spaces. It includes different types of temperature-lowering systems, such as packaged air conditioners, window air conditioners, split air conditioners, central air conditioning systems, and chillers. It also includes installation, maintenance, and repair of air conditioning systems. The heating segment and the ventilation segments may also register high CAGR during the forecast period.
The global HVAC Equipment market is segmented as follows:
By End-Use
By Product
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global HVAC Equipment market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the global HVAC equipment market due to the surging adoption of heating and cooling systems across commercial, residential, and industrial units. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major markets in the region due to the presence of manufacturers and large-scale suppliers of HVAC equipment in the international market. Furthermore, the increasing domestic investment toward providing higher self-reliance could lead to growth in the domestic brand. The regions, especially India, are witnessing a rise in the foreign player entry as they try to tap into unexplored segments. In North America, the United States and Canada are the major markets. Factors, such as growth in the increasing focus on energy efficiency, the construction industry, and the replacement of outdated HVAC systems are leading reasons for regional growth.
By Region
Recent Developments
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
