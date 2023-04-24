Etech to share industry insights on employee retention at Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week | June 19 -22, 2023 | LAS VEGAS
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech, a leading provider of next generation BPO (contact center) solutions, has announced its participation in the upcoming Customer Contact Week Show. The event, which brings together industry leaders and experts from around the world, will take place on June 19th – 22nd, in Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. Etech is sponsoring the event and their experts will be presenting on the topic of employee retention, in addition to sharing valuable industry insights and best practices with attendees.
With more than 20 years of experience in the customer service industry, Etech has established itself as a global leader in delivering exceptional customer engagement solutions to businesses. The solutions are designed to create remarkable experiences for both customers and employees. Etech’s team of experts has extensive expertise in developing and implementing effective employee retention strategies that have helped businesses improve employee engagement, reduce attrition, and increase productivity. Businesses are then able to achieve their goals more efficiently.
At the Customer Contact Week Show, Etech will be sharing its industry insights on how to retain employees effectively at its workshop titled “5 Ways Purposeful Data Closes the Revolving Door of Attrition”, schedule for June 20th, 9 AM – 10:30 AM. The company's experts will showcase proven data-driven solutions that are designed to address the challenges of employee attrition in the contact center industry. They will be shedding light on the various aspects of employee retention, including how to identify the causes of employee churn, how to use data analytics to improve employee experience, and how to implement effective employee retention strategies.
You can meet the Etech team at booth #519 where they will feature interactive demonstrations and presentations highlighting the company's approach to employee retention. By visiting their booth, you will get a chance to have one-on-one conversations with the Etech experts, participate in their giveaways and have the opportunity to meet with one of their clients. You can pre-book a meeting with them at the following link: Click here
"We are excited to be a part of the upcoming Customer Contact Week and share our insights on employee retention with fellow professionals in the industry," said Matt Rocco, President & CEO of Etech Global Services. "At Etech, we are passionate about helping our clients create remarkable customer and employee experiences and lead the CX game."
"I have seen firsthand the impact that a strong retention strategy can have on both employees and customers," added Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer of Etech Global Services. "We are looking forward to sharing our expertise with attendees at CCW and helping them develop strategies to improve retention rates in their own organizations."
As part of its participation in the event, Etech is offering a special discount code (CCWLV_ETECH) to attendees. The code provides a 20% discount on conference registration fees and can be redeemed online at the event website.
