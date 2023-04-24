Hikma House Empowers Northern Saints FC as Proud Sponsor in EDFL

Hikma House, a leading NDIS service provider in Melbourne, sponsors the NSFC, demonstrating their commitment to community and promoting inclusion through sports
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hikma House, a leading NDIS service provider in Melbourne, is proud to announce their sponsorship of the Northern Saints Football Club in the Essendon District Football League.
Hikma House, known for its high-quality services and support for individuals with disabilities, will be supporting the Northern Saints Football Club as they compete in the upcoming season.
"We are thrilled to be able to give back to the community and support a team that promotes inclusion and teamwork," said Musse Yusuf, the CEO of Hikma House. "We believe that sports can play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of individuals, and we are excited to be a part of the EDFL's efforts to provide opportunities for all members of the community to participate."
The sponsorship will provide the team with new uniforms and equipment, as well as financial support for league fees and other expenses.
"We are grateful for the support of Hikma House and the impact it will have on our team," said Tamar Abdullah, senior coach of the Northern Saints Football Club. "Their commitment to inclusion and supporting individuals with disabilities aligns with our mission and values as a team, and we look forward to representing them on the field."
The sponsorship will also include opportunities for members of the Northern Saints Football Club to volunteer at Hikma House and gain valuable experience working with individuals with disabilities.
Hikma House is committed to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities by delivering exceptional disability care services such as NDIS short term accommodation (STA) and supported independent living (SIL). Hikma House is honoured to support the Northern Saints Football Club in their mission to promote inclusion and teamwork in the community.
For more information about Hikma House and their services, please visit their website at www.hikmahouse.com.au
