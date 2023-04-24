Possession Cocaine/Violation of Conditions/ Rutland Barracks

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,128 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4002470
TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 at 1740 hours
LOCATION: Rutland City, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of crack cocaine/ Violation of condition of release
ACCUSED: Valerie Sullivan
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 23, 2023 at approximately 17:40 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks made contact with Valerie Sullivan on State Street in Rutland City. Sullivan was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. Sullivan was also in violation of her court ordered conditions of release. During the course of the investigation Troopers seized Sullivans vehicle and applied for and were granted a search warrant. While executing the search warrant of the vehicle Troopers located additional cocaine and regulated narcotics. Sullivan was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $500.00 bail
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC
BAIL: 500.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: April 24, 2023 at 12:30