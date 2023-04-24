Possession Cocaine/Violation of Conditions/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4002470

TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 at 1740 hours

LOCATION: Rutland City, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of crack cocaine/ Violation of condition of release

ACCUSED: Valerie Sullivan

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 23, 2023 at approximately 17:40 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks made contact with Valerie Sullivan on State Street in Rutland City. Sullivan was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. Sullivan was also in violation of her court ordered conditions of release. During the course of the investigation Troopers seized Sullivans vehicle and applied for and were granted a search warrant. While executing the search warrant of the vehicle Troopers located additional cocaine and regulated narcotics. Sullivan was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $500.00 bail

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC

BAIL: 500.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: April 24, 2023 at 12:30