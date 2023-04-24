Submit Release
Possession Cocaine/Violation of Conditions/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 23B4002470            

TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle 

STATION: Rutland 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 at 1740 hours 

LOCATION: Rutland City, VT 

VIOLATION: Possession of crack cocaine/ Violation of condition of release 

 

ACCUSED: Valerie Sullivan

AGE: 37 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On April 23, 2023 at approximately 17:40 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks made contact with Valerie Sullivan on State Street in Rutland City.  Sullivan was found to be in possession of crack cocaine.  Sullivan was also in violation of her court ordered conditions of release.  During the course of the investigation Troopers seized Sullivans vehicle and applied for and were granted a search warrant.  While executing the search warrant of the vehicle Troopers located additional cocaine and regulated narcotics.  Sullivan was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on $500.00 bail

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCC

BAIL: 500.00 

MUG SHOT: Yes 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.  

COURT DATE/TIME: April 24, 2023 at 12:30 

 

 

 

