Westminster / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

CASE#: 23B1002756

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 @ 2204 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on RT 11, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

ACCUSED: Matthew Breton

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/23/2023 at 2204 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a welfare check at an address on VT RT 11 in the town of Londonderry. While at the address, investigation revealed that Matthew Breton had furnished alcohol to a person under the age of 21. Breton was issued a citation for the above offense and was subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/20/2023 @0830

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.