Westminster / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1002756
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 @ 2204 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on RT 11, Londonderry
VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
ACCUSED: Matthew Breton
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/23/2023 at 2204 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a welfare check at an address on VT RT 11 in the town of Londonderry. While at the address, investigation revealed that Matthew Breton had furnished alcohol to a person under the age of 21. Breton was issued a citation for the above offense and was subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/20/2023 @0830
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.