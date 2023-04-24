Submit Release
Westminster / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1002756

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha                              

STATION: VSP Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 @ 2204 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on RT 11, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Breton                                               

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/23/2023 at 2204 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a welfare check at an address on VT RT 11 in the town of Londonderry. While at the address, investigation revealed that Matthew Breton had furnished alcohol to a person under the age of 21. Breton was issued a citation for the above offense and was subsequently  released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/20/2023 @0830     

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO    

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

