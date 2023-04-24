Commission Factory Launches Season Two of Flex Your Hustle Podcast, Presented by Ampel

Join hosts and industry experts as they share insights and strategies for success in affiliate and partnership marketing.
SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commission Factory, a leading global affiliate marketing platform, is excited to announce the launch of season 2 of their popular podcast, Flex Your Hustle, presented by Ampel. The first episode of the season features an extra special guest, Irene Falcone, founder of Sans Drinks, and listeners can expect to hear from a range of other industry leaders, including ShopBack, Oz Hair and Beauty, Jucy, and Lounge Lovers, with more to be announced.
Episode one includes a special double episode of Flex Your Hustle, as Michelle Lomas speaks to Irene Falcone, Founder of Sans Drinks. This is not the typical Flex Your Hustle episode. Michelle caught Irene on the day that she decided to completely uphaul the entire business model she had been spending years building - and within 24 hours, her new direction was announced to the public. Not only this, but the entrepreneur has been working on plans to set up a new beauty eCommerce platform. Listen as Irene talks to Michelle about her decision-making process, how listening to her customers gives her a leg up to grow her business, and how her obsession with business performance drives her further.
As the affiliate marketing industry continues to evolve, Commission Factory recognizes the need for informative and engaging content that addresses the challenges faced by both advertisers and affiliates. With season 2 of Flex Your Hustle, the podcast is set to take the conversation to the next level.
Listeners can expect to hear from a range of industry experts as they share their knowledge and insights on various topics, including the latest trends and strategies in affiliate marketing, the impact of new technologies and regulations, and the future of the industry. The podcast will also feature interviews with successful affiliates and advertisers, who will share their experiences and tips for achieving success in the industry.
"We are thrilled to launch the second season of Flex Your Hustle and to partner with Ampel for this exciting new chapter," said Zane McIntyre, CEO of Commission Factory. "As the industry continues to grow and evolve, we are committed to providing our listeners with valuable content that helps them stay ahead of the curve."
The second season officially kicks off on the 26th of April on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts; tune in fortnightly for a new episode. For more information, visit the Commission Factory website.
About Commission Factory:
Commission Factory is a global affiliate marketing platform that connects advertisers with affiliates to drive sales and grow their business. Founded in 2011, the company has offices in Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia, and works with some of the world's leading brands across a range of industries.
Contact:
For further information, please contact Commission Factory's Marketing Team at marketing@commissionfactory.com.
About Ampel:
Ampel is an Audio content company creating audio experiences for Australian ears. Ampel is full service content production, strategy, media and distribution. We produce original and branded podcasts, audio ads, audio brands and logos audio education, branded TV shows, audio media and distribution.
Contact:
For more information, head to www.ampel.com.au or reach out to us at hearhere@ampel.com.au
