Covid19 Impact on Medical Transcription Software Market : Regional Analysis 2031

Medical Transcription Software Market

The global medical transcription software market is anticipated to generate $7.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical transcription software converts digital voice recordings into text that will be used and accessed by medical professionals. Medical transcription software uses speech recognition and natural learning processing (NLP) technologies to convert speech to text and store recorded dictations. Medical transcription software reduces both, time and errors in clinical documentation workflows, so doctors can focus on delivering patient care.

The software can help alleviate the workloads of physicians and ultimately prevent burnout. Nurses, physicians, and doctors dictate or feed voice recordings into the medical transcription solution and the solution produces text and reports that can be stored within a patient’s digital files.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global medical transcription software market, owing to surge in the number of coronavirus patients that created an enormous demand for digital documentation.

The launches of new products and services by key players during the COVID-19 period positively impacted the growth of the medical transcription software industry. For instance, in March 2020, ZyDoc announced the launch of its free COVID-19 EHR documentation services to all healthcare providers and hospitals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, in April 2020, Nuance Communications, Inc. announced the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) solution for telehealth, in response to the overwhelming increase in virtual visits sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, an increase in the adoption of medical transcription software for medical documentation of COVID-19 patients boosted the growth of the medical transcription software market.

Increased efficiency: The software automates the transcription process, allowing healthcare professionals to save time and focus on patient care. This can result in increased productivity and reduced administrative workload.

Enhanced data security: Medical transcription software often comes with advanced security features such as encryption, access control, and backup and recovery options, which can ensure the security and confidentiality of patient records.

Seamless integration with EHR systems: Many medical transcription software solutions can seamlessly integrate with electronic health record (EHR) systems, making it easier for healthcare professionals to access and update patient records.

Cost savings: By reducing administrative workload and increasing efficiency, medical transcription software can help hospitals and clinics save on operational costs.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global medical transcription software market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in demand for better healthcare facilities, rise in the demand for medical transcription solution, and government reforms for the acceptance of medical transcription in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in awareness related to the use of medical transcription services, and surge in healthcare expenditure.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

• 3M, Dolbey System, Inc.,

• Global Medical Transcription,

• DeepScribe, Inc.,

• Microsoft Corporation (Nuance Communication, Inc.),

• Amazon, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.),

• ZyDoc Medical Transcription,

• SmartMD,

• AQuity Solutions,

• iMedX.

