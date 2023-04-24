Tactical Management Revolutionizes Turnaround Investments with Strategic Partnerships and Synergies

Dr. Raphael Nagel, Chairman at Tactical Management

We believe that achieving critical mass through strategic partnerships and synergies is crucial in turnaround investments” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai-based Tactical Management, a leading turnaround investor, is making waves in the investment industry with its innovative approach to creating value through strategic partnerships and synergies. With a focus on sector-agnostic turnaround investments and cash-burning tech startups with a scalable B2B business model, Tactical Management has gained recognition for its unique strategies that drive growth and profitability.

One of the key pillars of Tactical Management's approach is to actively seek out carve outs or spin off deals as platform companies, and smaller companies as add-on acquisitions. This approach allows Tactical Management to unlock hidden value in non-core assets or business units from larger companies, providing a fresh start for these businesses and driving growth and innovation in their respective markets.

Dr. Raphael Nagel, Chairman of Tactical Management, explains the importance of critical mass and restructuring in their approach, "We believe that achieving critical mass through strategic partnerships and synergies is crucial in turnaround investments. By creating platform companies through carve outs or spin offs, and identifying smaller companies as add-on acquisitions, we can accelerate growth and drive operational improvements across our portfolio."

Tactical Management's deep understanding of market dynamics, in-depth analysis, and due diligence form the foundation of their strategic approach. Dr. Nagel further emphasizes, "Our approach is backed by a strong belief in the power of strategic partnerships and synergies. We are constantly on the lookout for opportunities that can complement and enhance our existing portfolio companies, and create value for our investors."

This innovative approach has earned recognition from Forbes Magazine, which named Dr. Raphael Nagel one of the most inspiring business leaders of the year in 2021. Tactical Management's commitment to creating value through strategic partnerships and synergies has set it apart in the investment industry and positioned it as a leader in the turnaround space.

About Tactical Management:

Tactical Management is a Dubai-based leading turnaround investor, specializing in sector-agnostic turnaround investments and cash-burning tech startups with a scalable B2B business model. With a focus on creating value through strategic partnerships and synergies, Tactical Management employs innovative strategies to revive distressed companies and drive growth and profitability. Led by Dr. Raphael Nagel, Chairman, Tactical Management has been recognized for its inspiring leadership and innovative approach to investment management. For more information, visit www.tacticalmanagement.ae.