Consumer Preferences and Behaviors in the Skincare Market: A Comparative Study (Updated PDF 2023)

skincare market Trends 2023

By products, the creams and moisturizers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global skincare market revenue.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Skincare Industry Size was Valued at USD 146.7 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 273.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Skincare Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Skincare Industry and its growth potential in the future.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲-𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐑&𝐃 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

Market Overview:

Skincare refers to the practices and products that are used to improve the health and appearance of the skin. It involves a range of activities, such as cleansing, exfoliating, moisturizing, and protecting the skin from the sun and other environmental factors. Skincare can also include the use of specialized treatments or procedures, such as chemical peels, facials, and laser therapy, to address specific skin concerns or conditions. The goal of skincare is to maintain the skin's natural barrier function, prevent damage, and promote overall skin health and wellness.

✅ 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• L'Oreal

• Estée Lauder

• Unilever

• Procter & Gamble

• Shiseido

• Johnson & Johnson

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Amorepacific

• Beiersdorf

• Kao Corporation

✅ 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Products

• Creams and Moisturizers

• Powder

• Cleansers and Face Wash

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Gender

• Male

• Female

By Packaging

• Tubes

• Bottles and Jars

• Others

By region, Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the global skincare market share in 2021, holding the highest market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031, owing to the growing preference toward both high-end and mass-produced cosmetics across the region. North America, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The presence of well-known product manufacturers in North America, such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever, as well as the expanding retail infrastructure, has boosted the market growth.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

