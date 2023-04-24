Maple Water Market Report 2023, Future Growth and Prospects, Segments Analysis, Business Strategies and Forecast, 2028

Maple Water Market Report 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Maple Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How Big is the Maple Water Market?

The global maple water market size reached US$ 343 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,182 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during 2023-2028.

Maple water, also known as maple sap, is a clear liquid that flows from maple trees during the early spring months. It is the raw material used to make maple syrup and other maple products. Maple water is naturally filtered by the tree's root system, and it contains a variety of nutrients, including antioxidants, minerals, and amino acids. Unlike maple syrup, which is concentrated and contains a high amount of sugar, maple water has a subtle sweetness and a refreshing taste. It has gained popularity as a healthy, low-calorie alternative to other sugary beverages and can be consumed on its own or used as a natural sweetener in various recipes.

Maple Water Market Trends:

The rising demand for natural and organic beverages represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of maple water, and the rising popularity of plant-based drinks are contributing to the growth of the market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Since maple water is naturally low in calories and contains antioxidants, minerals, and other beneficial nutrients, consumers are increasingly adopting it as their go-to beverage, which is facilitating the product sales, thus driving the market growth. In addition to this, the rising popularity of sports and energy drinks is also driving the demand for maple water as a natural alternative. Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing popularity of maple water as a natural sweetener in various food and beverage products, including smoothies, juices, and coffee.

Maple Water Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the maple water market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Companies in Maple Water Business:

• Drink Maple Inc.

• Feronia Forests LLC

• Sibberi

• Happytree Maple Water

• Maple 3

• Lower Valley Beverage Company

• Oviva Eau D’Erable Pure

• Smith & Salmon Inc.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

• Flavored

• Unflavored

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Tetra-Packs

• Bottles

• Pouches

• Cans

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Direct Sales

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

