Pipeline Maintenance Services Market Size, Top Companies, Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖", The global pipeline maintenance services market size reached US$ 23.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

Pipeline maintenance services refer to the activities and services provided to ensure the safe and reliable operation of pipelines that transport fluids such as oil, gas, and water. These services include regular inspections, testing, repairs, and maintenance of the pipeline and its associated equipment. Pipeline maintenance services are essential to prevent leaks, corrosion, and other forms of damage that can lead to accidents and downtime. These services are also required to comply with regulatory requirements and ensure the pipeline's integrity and safety. Pipeline maintenance services are typically provided by specialized companies with expertise in pipeline construction, maintenance, and repair.

Pipeline Maintenance Services Market Growth and Development:

The increasing demand for energy, especially from emerging economies, represents a key factor driving the market growth. This is facilitating the demand for pipelines to transport oil, gas, and other fluids, which is driving the market growth. In line with this, the rising requirement for regular maintenance of pipeline infrastructure to ensure their safe and reliable operation is contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by increasing concerns about the environmental impact of pipeline accidents and leaks that can prevent such incidents and minimize their impact. In addition to this, the advancements in pipeline monitoring and maintenance technology, such as the use of sensors and drones, along with the stringent regulatory requirements for pipeline safety and integrity are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Pipeline Maintenance Services Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the pipeline maintenance services market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Baker Hughes Company

• Bonatti International

• Dacon Inspection Technologies

• EnerMech Ltd (The Carlyle Group)

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Gate Energy

• Halliburton

• IKM Gruppen AS

• Intertek Group Plc

• NDT Global

• Shell Plc

• Stats Group

• T. D. Williamson Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global pipeline maintenance services market based on service type, location of deployment and region.

Breakup by Service Type:

• Pigging

• Flushing and Chemical Cleaning

• Pipeline Repair and Maintenance

• Drying

• Others

Breakup by Location of Deployment:

• Onshore

• Offshore

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

