Rutland Barracks / DUI Crash / Possession of a regulated substance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

POSSESSION OF A REGULATED SUBSTANCE

CASE#: 23B4002472

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: VSP – Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 1817 Hours

STREET: Elm Street

TOWN: Pittsford

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Edward Cormia

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 23rd, 2023, at approximately 1817 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Elm Street in the Town of Pittsford. Troopers identified the operator as Edward Cormia. During the investigation Troopers observed Cormia to display several indicators of impairment. Cormia was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence, a regulated substance was found on Cormia’s person at the time of his arrest. Cormia was transported to the Rutland City Police Department for processing. After processing, Cormia was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released to a sober party.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/08/2023 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.