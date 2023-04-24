Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / DUI Crash / Possession of a regulated substance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

POSSESSION OF A REGULATED SUBSTANCE

 

 

CASE#: 23B4002472                                                

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

 

STATION: VSP – Rutland                                           

 

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 1817 Hours

 

STREET: Elm Street

 

TOWN: Pittsford

 

 

WEATHER: Cloudy

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Edward Cormia

 

AGE: 32

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

 

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On April 23rd, 2023, at approximately 1817 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Elm Street in the Town of Pittsford. Troopers identified the operator as Edward Cormia. During the investigation Troopers observed Cormia to display several indicators of impairment. Cormia was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence, a regulated substance was found on Cormia’s person at the time of his arrest. Cormia was transported to the Rutland City Police Department for processing.  After processing, Cormia was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released to a sober party. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/08/2023   1000 hours    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

