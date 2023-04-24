Rutland Barracks / DUI Crash / Possession of a regulated substance

There were 397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,239 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI
POSSESSION OF A REGULATED SUBSTANCE
CASE#: 23B4002472
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: VSP – Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2023 1817 Hours
STREET: Elm Street
TOWN: Pittsford
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Edward Cormia
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 23rd, 2023, at approximately 1817 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Elm Street in the Town of Pittsford. Troopers identified the operator as Edward Cormia. During the investigation Troopers observed Cormia to display several indicators of impairment. Cormia was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence, a regulated substance was found on Cormia’s person at the time of his arrest. Cormia was transported to the Rutland City Police Department for processing. After processing, Cormia was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released to a sober party.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/08/2023 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.