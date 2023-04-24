Smart Kitchen Appliances Market to See Revolutionary Growth: Samsung Electronics, Electrolux AB, General Electric

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth
Smart Kitchen Appliances Market will witness a 15.61% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances market to witness a CAGR of 15.61% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Breakdown by Application (Residential, Commercial) by Type (Smart Refrigerator, Smart Coffee Maker, Smart Dishwasher, Smart Cookware & Cooktops, Smart Oven, Other) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Smart Kitchen Appliances market size is estimated to increase by USD 25.6 Billion at a CAGR of 15.61% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 17.3 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Kitchen Appliances market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Electrolux AB (Sweden), General Electric Co. (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), BSH Hausgerate GmbH (Germany), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), Miele & Cie. KG (Germany), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd. (China), Whirlpool Corp. (United States), Breville Group Ltd (Australia), Hestan Cue Inc. (United States), Arçelik AS (Turkey), Midea Group (China)
Definition:
The Smart Kitchen Appliances market refers to the industry involved in the design, manufacturing, and sales of household kitchen appliances that are equipped with smart features and connected to the internet or other devices. Smart kitchen appliances include various types of appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, cooktops, coffee makers, and dishwashers that can be controlled and monitored remotely through a smartphone, tablet, or voice-activated assistant. These appliances are equipped with sensors, cameras, and other advanced technologies that enable them to automate tasks, adjust settings based on user preferences, and provide real-time feedback and alerts. The Smart Kitchen Appliances market includes a variety of manufacturers, from established household appliance brands to startups specializing in smart home technology. The market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to the increasing demand for convenience, energy efficiency, and connectivity in the kitchen.
Market Trends:
Integration with smart home systems: Smart kitchen appliances are increasingly being designed to integrate with smart home systems, allowing users to control their appliances with voice commands or through a mobile app. This allows for greater convenience and ease of use.
Market Drivers:
Increasing consumer interest in convenience and time-saving features, such as remote control and monitoring, and automated cooking programs.
Growing concern about energy efficiency and sustainable living, leading to the development of smart appliances that can optimize energy usage and reduce waste.
Expansion of the e-commerce market, providing greater access to a wider range of smart kitchen appliances at competitive prices.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of the smart kitchen appliance market through collaborations and partnerships with food and beverage companies, cooking schools, and other related industries.
Growing demand for personalized and customizable cooking experiences, providing opportunities for niche smart kitchen appliance brands.
Increasing focus on interoperability and integration with other smart home devices and platforms, providing opportunities for vendors that can provide seamless connectivity and data exchange.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Smart Refrigerator, Smart Coffee Maker, Smart Dishwasher, Smart Cookware & Cooktops, Smart Oven, Other
Key Applications/end-users of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Residential, Commercial
List of players profiled in this report: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Electrolux AB (Sweden), General Electric Co. (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), BSH Hausgerate GmbH (Germany), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), Miele & Cie. KG (Germany), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd. (China), Whirlpool Corp. (United States), Breville Group Ltd (Australia), Hestan Cue Inc. (United States), Arçelik AS (Turkey), Midea Group (China)
