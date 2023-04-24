Smart Solar Market Opportunities 2023-2030 | ABB, Itron, Landis+GYR

Smart Solar Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger
Smart Solar Market will witness a 16.32% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028 ”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Solar market to witness a CAGR of 16.32% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Smart Solar Market Breakdown by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) by Solution (Meter Data Management, Network Monitoring, Analytics, SCADA, Remote Metering) by Services (Consulting, Demand Response) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Smart Solar market size is estimated to increase by USD 16.01 Billion at a CAGR of 16.32% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 7.19 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Smart Solar Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Solar market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ABB (Switzerland), Itron (United States), Landis+GYR (Switzerland), Echelon Corporation (United States), Sunnova Energy Corp. (United States), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Silver Spring Networks (United States), Sensus USA Inc. (United States), UGE (Urban Green Energy) International (United States)
Definition:
The smart solar market refers to the use of advanced technologies and solutions to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and performance of solar energy systems. This includes the integration of smart technologies such as sensors, IoT devices, and software applications to enable real-time monitoring, control, and optimization of solar energy systems.
Market Trends:
• Increasing demand for renewable energy sources
• Growing popularity of IoT and smart technologies
• Adoption of energy storage solutions
• Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning
• Emergence of smart cities and smart grids
Market Drivers:
• Government initiatives and incentives for renewable energy
• Rising energy costs and demand for energy security
• Environmental concerns and sustainability goals
• Technological advancements and cost reductions
• Increasing awareness and education about the benefits of solar energy
Market Opportunities:
• Expansion of solar energy in emerging markets
• Development of innovative solar technologies and solutions
• Integration of solar energy in residential and commercial buildings
• Adoption of microgrids and off-grid solar solutions
• Collaboration between solar companies and technology providers.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Smart Solar Market: Meter Data Management, Network Monitoring, Analytics, SCADA, Remote Metering
Key Applications/end-users of Smart Solar Market: Industrial, Commercial, Residential
