Crowdfunding Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Gofundme, Indiegogo, Kickstarter

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Crowdfunding market to witness a CAGR of 16.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Crowdfunding Market Breakdown by Application (Food & Beverage, Technology, Media, Real Estate, Healthcare, Others) by Type (Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending, Reward-based, Equity Investment, Donation, Debt-based, Others) by Platform (Entrepreneurship, Social Cause, Movies & Theater, Technology, Publishing, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Crowdfunding market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.9 Billion at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.9 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Crowdfunding Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Crowdfunding market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Gofundme (United States), Indiegogo (United States), Kickstarter (United States), Patreon (United States), CircleUp (United States), Angel List (United States), RocketHub (United States), Dragon Innovation (United States), YouCaring (United States), CrowdRise (United States)
Definition:
The crowdfunding market refers to a type of financing that allows individuals or small businesses to raise funds from a large number of people through an online platform. This form of fundraising has become increasingly popular in recent years, and has transformed the way many entrepreneurs and startups raise capital.
Market Trends:
Emergence of new crowdfunding models, such as crowdfunding for real estate or renewable energy projects
Market Drivers:
Difficulty accessing traditional funding sources, particularly for early-stage companies and socially-driven projects
Market Opportunities:
Investment in high-growth startups and early-stage businesses with potential for high returns
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Crowdfunding Market: Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending, Reward-based, Equity Investment, Donation, Debt-based, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Crowdfunding Market: Food & Beverage, Technology, Media, Real Estate, Healthcare, Others
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Crowdfunding Market
Crowdfunding Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending, Reward-based, Equity Investment, Donation, Debt-based, Others)
Crowdfunding Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Food & Beverage, Technology, Media, Real Estate, Healthcare, Others) (2022-2028)
Crowdfunding Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Crowdfunding Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Crowdfunding Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending, Reward-based, Equity Investment, Donation, Debt-based, Others)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Crowdfunding Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
