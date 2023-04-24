World-renowned Composer Joe Hisaishi Teams Up with Honor of Kings for New Song

The Road to Glory, which was out on June 15, 2022, is inspired by the coming-of-age story of the game character to convey the message of hope
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally-acclaimed composer Joe Hisaishi was invited to craft an original concept song for Honor of Kings, one of the world’s most-played mobile games, and this dynamic collaboration resulted in the digital release of the new single, The Road to Glory, on June 15, 2022, inviting fans from all over the world to embark on a tuneful journey together.
Published by Unisonar and TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, the song is based on the character arc of hero Sang Qi in Honor of Kings, a young man that sets off on an adventure to the unknown world. Despite the destruction of his hometown and other sufferings, Sang Qi has never lost faith, continuing his expedition in the company of fireflies that symbolize his family and city.
Sang Qi’s story has inspired Hisaishi, a household name in Japan and beyond due to his exquisite scores for animation master Hayao Miyazaki’s movies throughout the decades, to come up with the concept song about hope, courage and healing power. Featuring the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, The Road to Glory incorporates elements of children’s choir as well as sounds of flutes, harps and percussion instruments to encourage listeners: it is inevitable to have sufferings in life, but the true bravery is to keep moving forward with hopes.
Following its release by TiMi Studio Group in 2015, Honor of Kings has quickly captivated fans from across the globe. Riding on the popularity of the game, four soundtrack albums have been published respectively since January 2020, including the latest release of Honor of Kings, Vol. 4 (Original Game Soundtrack), to the delight of fans.
About Unisonar
Unisonar is a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher that develops custom music and manages all aspects of music creation from single releases to music libraries for both corporate clients and individual artists. Unisonar specializes in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. As a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, Unisonar is dedicated to advancing the careers of our artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community. For more information visit unisonar.com.
About TiMi Studio Group
TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development and operations team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Singapore, Los Angeles, Seattle, Montréal, Shanghai, and Chengdu. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity, and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres.
