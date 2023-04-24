DTSA Partners with NBDair to Ensure Optimal Indoor Air Quality for Young Athletes

NBDair, a company that provides indoor air quality solutions, has announced that its product, welSPACE, has been installed at the Dymonte Thomas Sports Academy in Denver. The welSPACE product monitors, controls, and optimizes indoor air quality in real-time, providing users with information and guidance to maintain a healthy and safe environment. Dymonte Thomas, the founder of DTSA, selected welSPACE for IAQ to provide a safe and healthy environment for the academy's young athletes. NBDair is committed to providing innovative solutions to create safe and healthy environments for students and staff.

DENVER, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NBDair, Inc., a leading provider of indoor air quality solutions, announced today that its innovative product, welSPACE, has been deployed at the Dymonte Thomas Sports Academy (DTSA), Denver's premier youth training facility. The welSPACE product is designed to monitor, control, and optimize indoor air quality in real-time, providing users with the information and guidance needed to make informed decisions about maintaining a healthy and safe environment.

Former Denver Broncos safety and the University of Michigan football safety Dymonte Thomas selected NBDair and their welSPACE solution for IAQ to provide a safe and healthy environment for his young athletes to grow their skill set.

"I am so excited to know that all of the student-athletes that come into my facility have the ability to increase their performance in a healthy environment. Once I learned everything welSPACE could do to keep us all healthy, it was a must-have for my facilities," said Dymonte Thomas, Founder of DTSA.

The DT Sports Academy was created by athletes with the athlete in mind, founded by Dymonte Thomas, a premier collegiate athlete, and former professional NFL athlete who recognized the need to help develop the next generation of athletes using science-backed performance training and firsthand knowledge of being a professional athlete. The academy's goal is to help guide, mentor, coach, and train the next generation of athletes and help every athlete develop their sports performance ability to their full potential through a positive and encouraging training environment.

"We couldn't be happier to partner with Dymonte and his team on this critical initiative. The parents now know their children are increasing their potential in a safe and healthy environment. It is incredible what Dymonte is doing for the kids and the community, and we are proud to be a part of it," said Jason Minor, Co-Founder of NBDair.

NBDair is committed to providing innovative solutions that help customers create a safe and healthy environment for students and staff. The welSPACE product's compact design and easy installation make it suitable for any occupant user spaces for sport, study, and work. To learn more about NBDair's smart indoor air product, please visit http://www.nbdair.com.

