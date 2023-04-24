Trellix Launches Comprehensive Endpoint Security Suite

Powerhouse solution protects all enterprise workloads against sophisticated threats

RSAC 2023 – Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced the launch of Trellix Endpoint Security Suite. Trellix Endpoint Security Suite's products and advanced capabilities empower Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts with superior visibility and control in a single pane of glass to proactively secure all endpoints.

Endpoint security is foundational for any organization's security program and the baseline for securing the enterprise, as each endpoint serves as an entry point into the business. Trellix Endpoint Security Suite provides Trellix customers with a complete end-to-end security solution, helping organizations confidently confront today's most advanced threats.

"In its approach to unified security, Trellix is aiming to be outcome-focused," said Michael Suby, Research Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC. "From IDC's perspective, we concur and reinforce that one of the outcomes should be methodically reducing cyber risk."

The Trellix Endpoint Security Suite is comprised of Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS), Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Trellix Endpoint Forensics.

Key capabilities of the suite:

Endpoint protection optimization at scale : proactive attack surface management; a rich and full-featured threat prevention stack

: proactive attack surface management; a rich and full-featured threat prevention stack Effective and efficient alert triage and response : alerts and incidents triage and remediation; AI-guided investigation for faster response

: alerts and incidents triage and remediation; AI-guided investigation for faster response Forensics and root cause analysis : powerful tool provides a deeper understanding of threats; improves detection and controls in the future

: powerful tool provides a deeper understanding of threats; improves detection and controls in the future Solid foundation: extensible solution with broad and deep coverage for endpoints; natively integrated with the Trellix XDR engine

At the RSA Conference, Trellix will preview a set of features available in Q3:

Simplified endpoint security management : single-step deployment on all endpoints

: single-step deployment on all endpoints Better integrated forensics : integration of forensics artifacts into the management and response consoles

: integration of forensics artifacts into the management and response consoles Extended support: support for Apple Silicon, extended support for MITRE framework, and FedRAMP certification

"Endpoint remains the first line of defense for every organization," said Aparna Rayasam, Chief Product Officer at Trellix. "To strengthen operational resiliency, organizations need a seamless, comprehensive solution for endpoint protection, detection, and response. By integrating endpoint detection and response workflows with deep forensic capabilities, Trellix Endpoint Security Suite is the best solution to effectively manage endpoint security."

Trellix Endpoint Security Suite supports on-premises and cloud deployments and covers the latest and legacy OS versions. The EDR component of the Trellix Endpoint Security Suite is the highest rated (4.8 out of 5.0) in the latest Gartner Peer Insights reviews for EDR. Learn more at www.trellix.com/en-us/platform/endpoint-security.html or visit Trellix Booth #N-5445 at the RSA Conference.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company's open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today's most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230423005018/en/