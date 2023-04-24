Judiciary Police again reminds the public to be vigilant of fake SMS messages from courier companies

MACAU, April 24 - Recently, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has again received reports from the public concerning fraudulent SMS messages from fake courier companies. Since the pandemic has caused interruptions in delivery services, fraudsters seize this opportunity to defraud the public by sending fake SMS messages, claiming that their parcels cannot be delivered, and ask them to log on to the linked website, provide personal information and pay a "surcharge".

As similar cases had been reported to the police earlier, the Judiciary Police asks the public to continue to stay vigilant and safeguard their personal information. Should you receive such text messages, please be cautious and verify with all possible means.

Tips for prevention: