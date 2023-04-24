MACAU, April 24 - Recently, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has again received reports from the public concerning fraudulent SMS messages from fake courier companies. Since the pandemic has caused interruptions in delivery services, fraudsters seize this opportunity to defraud the public by sending fake SMS messages, claiming that their parcels cannot be delivered, and ask them to log on to the linked website, provide personal information and pay a "surcharge".
As similar cases had been reported to the police earlier, the Judiciary Police asks the public to continue to stay vigilant and safeguard their personal information. Should you receive such text messages, please be cautious and verify with all possible means.
Tips for prevention:
Stay vigilant if you receive any unsolicited phone calls, messages or emails. Verify the sender’s identity through reliable sources when it comes to disclosing your personal and financial information.
Do not click on any unsolicited link or photo to secure your personal information and protect your computers or mobile phones from virus attacks.
Beware of any phishing website and check if the web addresses given are identical to the official ones.
Install and update anti-virus software on your mobile devices and computers regularly.
Share crime prevention tips with family and friends to protect them from fraud.
If you suspect you have fallen prey to scam or other crimes, please call the Judiciary Police’s Anti-fraud hotline 8800 7777 or crime report hotline 993 for assistance.
You just read:
Judiciary Police again reminds the public to be vigilant of fake SMS messages from courier companies
