App Analytics Market is growing at a CAGR of 19.5% and projected to reach $ 3,798 Mn by 2025

App Analytics Industry

The global app analytics market is segmented based on component, type, deployment mode, applications, industry verticals, and regions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global app analytics market was valued at $920 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,798 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Increasing inclination of enterprises toward mobile-based advertising, growth in smartphone penetration in developing economies, surge in number of mobile & web apps and rise in investment in analytics technology, majorly supplement the growth of the market. However, availability of open source alternatives and non-uniformity of data is expected to hamper the market growth.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5136

Based on component, the software segment dominated the global app analytics market in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to growth in demand for app analytics software among organizations to improve revenue of their apps. Also, app analytics software enables the organizations to track information related to app performance, and user behavior, which helps them track the number of mobile app downloads, trace locations of users, and calculate the amount of time spent by users on apps.

In 2017, the gaming industry was the highest contributor to the global app analytics market and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the retail & e-commerce industry is expected to witness highest growth, as the adoption of app analytics solutions and services is increasing at a rapid pace due to massive usage of shopping apps.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5136

With the rise in economic and social connectivity, technology adoption is the major factor that contributes to the human progress. Developing economies are constantly moving toward technology adoption, supported by government initiatives and rise in expenditure. Smartphones have also seen as a huge symbol for opportunities in reducing the communication gap between these economies and their citizens. These devices have helped them in getting easy access to improved education, healthcare, and economic growth.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Adobe, Appsee, IBM Corporation, Countly, Mixpanel, Localytics, App Annie, Appdynamics, Appsflyer, and Clevertap.

Procure Complete Report (307 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/app-analytics-market/purchase-options

Key Findings of the App Analytics Market:

• By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global app analytics market during the forecast period.

• Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017.

• Based on industry vertical, the gaming industry generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• Based on type, the mobile app analytics segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5136

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports:

1. User Provisioning Market

2. Carbon Footprint Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter