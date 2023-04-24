Grass Fed Protein Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2031 | Garnly Nutrition, MusclePharm, Fonterra

Consumers now-a-days have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low protein consumption.

Increase in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries drives the growth of the global grass fed protein market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass Fed Protein is widely preferred due to its health benefits. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America followed by Asia-Pacific. Some of the popularly used grass fed protein products are whey grass fed protein powder, casein grass fed protein powder, 100% grass fed protein shake, and grass fed protein bars.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16973

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟐𝟐.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟖𝟎.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries drives the growth of the global grass fed protein market. On the other hand, negative impacts associated with overconsumption of protein hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

As per region, the grass fed protein market size for Europe region was highest in 2021 due to rising preference of the regional population toward healthy products. Government of few countries such as U.S., Germany and France in this region provides subsidiaries to promote grass fed farming. Furthermore, growth in urban population combined with rise in disposable income & living standards, is expected to contribute to overall growth. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the most promising growth rate owing to the development in product innovation as well as lucrative product offering with varieties of flavors in the grass fed protein industry.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (330 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9171a2e9de33461895bd09a5c6043c6b

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Garnly Nutrition

MusclePharm

Naked Nutrition

Organic valley

Promix nutrition

NutraBio Labs

Now foods, Fonterra

Arla food ingredients and Kerry.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has raised the concern towards health across the globe, hence population around the world are shifting towards healthy product that has created positive impact on the grass fed protein market. On the contrary, the government imposed strict lockdown and ban on travel rules to curb the spread of the virus. The manufacturing facilities were either partially or completely shut down and the grass fed protein industry faced shortages of labor. Moreover, due to the travelling restrictions, the supply chains were disrupted. However, following the ease in lockdown restrictions, the grass fed protein market gained some momentum and the demand is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years due to product innovation and huge product offering across the globe.

By product type, the powder segment contributed to around three-fifths of the global grass fed protein market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is due to availability of huge grass fed protein varieties in the market. The shakes & drinks segment, on the other hand, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This is because grass fed shakes & drinks are widely preferred among population due to their consistency and texture.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/16973

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held more than two-fifths of the global grass fed market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to the availability of wide variety of grass fed protein including grass fed whey protein and grass fed casein protein, which are categorized and organized in large shelves in supermarkets. The online sales channel segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The heavy discounts & offers provided by various online platforms boost the growth of the segment.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutraceutical-ingredients-market

Gluten free snacks market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gluten-free-snacks-market-A16881

Natural Food & Drinks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-food-and-drinks-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.