iFlex Stretch Studios Awards 80 Franchise Licenses for Development of Dallas, Houston and Austin/San Antonio Regions

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iFlex Stretch Studios – the newest concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation’s leading networks of affordable chiropractic care – announced today the awarding of the Dallas, Houston, and Austin/San Antonio regions to TexFlex Holdings LLC, whose membership includes entrepreneurs Lloyd Pope, Lewis Pope, Brad Sanders, Bret Sanders and Farzan Rhemtulla. TexFlex will develop 80 iFlex studios across all three regions. This marks 103 franchise licenses awarded in just six months since launching the iFlex Stretch Studios brand.
TexFlex’s members have a broad range of business experience including service on the boards of directors of both private and public companies, the co-founding of a developer of renewable energy, franchise ownership and operations, equity trading, and business development and project management for major corporations.
In a joint statement, Brad Sanders and Lloyd Pope said, “We are thrilled to partner with iFlex in growing the iFlex brand across the state of Texas. We believe that professional assisted stretching is right on trend in the marketplace and has great potential. The fact that this concept is backed by the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, who have invaluable experience in developing small-box retail service franchising in the health care space, is an added advantage.”
“We are confident that the backgrounds and business experience of the TexFlex team will enable us to successfully identify, develop and support franchisees in the Dallas, Houston and Austin/San Antonio markets. The regional developer model is a perfect fit for us,” Bret Sanders added.
"TexFlex is poised to be a great regional developer for our expanding brand, and I am excited to have them as part of our regional developer program" said Lyle Myers, Chief Development Officer for iFlex. iFlex President James Adelman added, “Our standardized studio model is ideal for rapid growth and brand awareness through franchising. We believe it will set a new benchmark in the industry for our clients and for our franchisees, both of whom will benefit from its ability to deliver the highest standard of care simply and inexpensively."
Interested in finding out more about an iFlex Franchise for your area? Go to iFlexFranchise.com.
About iFlex Stretch Studios:
iFlex Stretch Studios is a new concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation’s leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to over 800 locations nationwide. Our team includes Steve and Craig Colmar, co-founders of The Joint Chiropractic, and James Adelman, a leading Joint Chiropractic franchisee, who served on The Joint Chiropractic National Franchise Advisory Board, and also developed and operated the highest performing revenue clinic in the USA for five consecutive years. Steve, Craig, and James are joined in this exciting new venture by Sean Riehl, a nationally recognized neuromuscular therapy expert and producer of over 40 DVDs on massage and bodywork.
