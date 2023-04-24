Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 24, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


9:00 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will welcome the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



Note for media:


9:05 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony for the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



Note for media:


9:10 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will participate in a bilateral meeting with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


9:25 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly.



Closed to media


9:45 a.m.       

The Prime Minister and the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will meet a delegation of German business leaders. The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, Francois Philippe Champagne, will also be in attendance.



Note for media:


11:00 a.m.     

The Prime Minister and the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will host a conversation with students and hold a question and answer session.  



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


1:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will join the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Mrs. Elke Büdenbender for lunch with Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser.



Note for media:


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/23/c8219.html

