Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 24, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will welcome the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Note for media:
9:05 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the welcoming ceremony for the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Note for media:
9:10 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a bilateral meeting with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Note for media:
9:25 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly.
Closed to media
9:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister and the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will meet a delegation of German business leaders. The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, Francois Philippe Champagne, will also be in attendance.
Note for media:
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister and the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will host a conversation with students and hold a question and answer session.
Notes for media:
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will join the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Mrs. Elke Büdenbender for lunch with Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser.
Note for media:
