Boston Teacher Launches New ABC Book & Song For Kindergarten and Preschool Children
Susan Sabbatelli of Wakefield, MA launches ABC Book and Song with Daughter: The Apple Bear Cookie Book
Teacher Launches New ABC Book & Song For Kindergarten and Preschool Kids
Over 30 years ago, Susan Sabbatelli of Wakefield, MA, thought of a poem to help her kindergarten students learn the alphabet and letter sounds. Her class loved it right away. Throughout her years of teaching, she taught it to hundreds of children in the Greater Boston area. She used jumbo flashcards with pictures, an alphabet wall in her classrooms, a dance to go along with it, and a chant as well. That poem evolved into The Apple Bear Cookie Song and The Apple Bear Cookie Book with the help of her daughter this past year.
The Apple Bear Cookie Book is the first of its kind because of its rhythm and rhyme, characters, and song. It shows each letter of the alphabet with a character or object to help the early reader with each letter sound. The book starts with, “A is for apple, B is for bear, C is for cookie, and D is for deer”. The whole song can be sung to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” or chanted. This is what makes The Apple Bear Cookie Book and Song so different from any ABC book before.
Susan dreamed of publishing a book someday and giving back to future generations of teachers. She dedicated her career to going above and beyond for her students to have fun while learning. Her creativity was beyond compare. Putting effort into every holiday, art project, lesson plan, and inch of her classroom to best suit her students, she became a favorite teacher to many students. During COVID, Susan was packing up her teaching materials. She saw her Apple Bear Cookie materials and told her family, “This really should be a book in every kindergarten class and preschool. It’s helped so many kids learn.”
This sparked an idea with her daughter, Lynsie Sabbatelli. Lynsie went to school for Entrepreneurship at Salem State University and was finishing her M.B.A. at Fitchburg State University. Lynsie had a true passion for amazing business ideas and knew this was one. Susan drew characters for each letter and Lynsie worked to get Susan’s designs into illustrations, the book designed, The Apple Bear Cookie Song produced, the lyrics copyrighted, the website created, and started The Apple Bear Cookie Co. to help her mom’s dream come true.
“Giving my mom the first copy of her finished book was one of my favorite moments. To be able to give back to someone that has dedicated their whole life to me and my siblings will always be an accomplishment I am most proud of.” -Lynsie Sabbatelli
Susan has an author’s note at the beginning of the book about the intent and the many different uses of the book. It helps children learn the alphabet and the letter sounds along with other teaching tools like C.V.C. words (consonant, vowel, consonant), word families, sight words, counting, rhyming, and singing to a rhythm. It’s a great way for teachers to connect with early readers while having fun. In the back of the book, there is a map of Apple Berry County, the fictional town where the characters live. This map lists each character with their name, like Krista Kitten, to help kids read and associate the sound of the letter with the name.
The Apple Bear Cookie Book is available on their website for only $9.99. It has a scannable QR code right on the book to listen to the song. Susan and Lynsie have found that people have bought The Apple Bear Cookie Book as the perfect gift for new babies, toddlers, baby showers, and even for kindergarten and preschool teachers for their classrooms. They can’t wait to get The Apple Bear Cookie Book into the hands of educators, school systems, new parents, and parents of toddlers and young children across the United States.
