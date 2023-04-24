Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tupperware, Rite Aid, and Dish and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP, Rite Aid Corporation RAD, DISH Network Corporation DISH. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP

Class Period: March 10, 2021 - March 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2023

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Tupperware did not disclose its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Tupperware's financial statements, from its 2020 Annual Report to the present, included misstatements, particularly as it related to the Company's accounting for income taxes; (3) as a result, Tupperware would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Rite Aid Corporation RAD

Class Period: April 26, 2018 - March 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2023

The complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) until at least June 2019, Rite Aid filled at least hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, including for potentially lethal opioids such as oxycodone and fentanyl; (2) Rite Aid pharmacists filled these prescriptions despite clear "red flags" that indicated that the prescriptions were unlawful; (3) Rite Aid ignored evidence that its stores were dispensing unlawful prescriptions, and intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers written by concerned pharmacists; (4) by knowingly filling unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances, Rite Aid violated the Controlled Substances Act and, where Rite Aid sought reimbursement from federal healthcare programs, also violated the False Claims Act; (5) as a result, it was at risk of prosecution by federal authorities such as the United States Department of Justice; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

DISH Network Corporation DISH

Class Period: February 22, 2021 - February 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 22, 2023

Dish, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. Dish offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained a deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties; (iii) the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish's operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company's ability to respond to such outages; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 24, 2023, the Company announced that a "network outage" caused the Company's websites and apps to cease functioning, subjected customers to authentication issues when signing into TV channel apps using their Dish credentials, and appeared to render the Company's call center phone numbers unreachable.

Then, on February 28, 2023, Dish confirmed that it had "determined that the outage was due to a cyber-security incident and notified appropriate law enforcement authorities," adding that the "threat agent" behind the ransomware attack stole date from Dish's compromised systems, potentially containing personal information.

On this news, Dish's stock price fell $0.79 per share, or 6.48%, to close at $11.41 per share on February 28, 2023.

As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

