Highly respected Australian training and coaching consultancy firm ‘Ignite Purpose’ launches in Canada and the UK

Founded by industry icon, Christina Foxwell, Ignite Purpose, is one of the world's most successful performance improvement, coaching and training businesses.
I am delighted to announce Ignite Purpose has officially opened its doors for business in Canada and the UK. We have appointed high calibre leaders to head up and grow our business in each region”
— Ignite Purpose, founder and global CEO, Christina Foxwell
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Purpose has announced the expansion and launch of its highly revered consultancy and advisory services in the UK and Canada. Founded by Christina Foxwell over 11 years ago, Ignite Purpose, has grown to become one of Australia’s most successful performance improvement, coaching, training and consulting businesses with clients nationwide. Known for its cutting edge and people oriented approach to service delivery, the firm has continued to achieve exceptional growth year on year in response to demand for its services.
“I am absolutely delighted to announce Ignite Purpose has officially opened its doors for business in Canada and the UK. We have appointed high calibre managing directors in each country to head up our presence and grow our business in each region,” Foxwell said.
Chrissy Cordingley CRSP CIHC, will head up the brand’s Canada presence as managing director of Ignite Purpose Canada, and Paul Taljaard will head up the brand’s UK presence as managing director of Ignite Purpose UK.
“I am thrilled to be representing the Ignite Purpose brand in Canada. We need Ignite Purpose’s innovative work here and I believe our approach and the way we work will resonate with the Canadian people,” Ms Cordingley said.
“We know that Canada reports higher levels of daily stress, worry, sadness and anger according to the latest Gallup poll.
“Our work will help employees build purpose, meaning and communities in their workplace and support leaders and organisations in building cultures that deliver connection, passion and performance.
“We have already started running our first program and look forward to continuing the work that Christina Foxwell and her Ignite Purpose team in Australia have trailblazed.”
Foxwell said the firm’s global expansion will assist many businesses and leaders at a time when the world is still struggling to recover from the challenges of COVID.
“Having been in people leadership, community support and healthcare, I know the importance of people being the heart of organisations and I recognise that the work we are bringing to the UK is perfect for this time where we recognise the healthcare system is in turmoil, where people are recovering post COVID and needing something to refocus, reconnect and help them feel purposeful,” Mr Taljaard said.
“Our focus will be across organisations and we will prioritise helping the healthcare industry to heal, grow and build resilience.
“We have already partnered with world renowned Dr Keri Thomas Founder and Chair, GSF Centre UK and GSF International, End of Life Care lead and certified Life Coach. With our joint passion we are going to work with and support doctors and healthcare workers as our primary focus.”
Foxwell emphasised that Ignite Purpose has responded to strong market need in these regions for service providers with the capability and experience to help organisations and leaders to drive growth through improved people management, mentoring and coaching.
“Organisations across the world are struggling to reunite their workforces and work towards common goals and corporate values. They are trying to recover from the pandemic and find a way forward with people who are still working in a fragmented and hybrid manner. With macro pressures creating micro issues in workplaces and in homes, pressure and strain is rising and productivity is suffering,” Ms Foxwell said.
“People are the heartbeat of any organisation and it is time to help people connect to themselves, rewire their thinking, find a way to be connected and create a community in workplaces. People need coaching, support and the clarity to be the solution.
“COVID restrictions created mental fatigue, stress and a feeling of not being in control for many organisations and people. This means people are trying to be in control of others and things outside their control and are suffering and fearful. The ability for people to value each other, find solutions together and stay peaceful has become more challenging than ever before. Leaders need help to unite people, create clarity in an unclear world and build agility to navigate complexities. We also recognise that people working together, focusing on what matters, and learning to hear and see each other without fear and judgement will harness collective strengths and create momentum to deliver outcomes.
“As a global business, we are able to take learnings from different regions and industries and help businesses across the world to adopt strategies that are delivering results elsewhere.
“Australians are highly regarded for their work ethic and ability to relate on a very practical and genuine level. This type of authenticity is what is needed in organisations across the world as business leaders try to find ways of solving workplace issues.
“Through our work, we are: disrupting traditional ways of cultural transformation, achieving results through innovation and learning, shifting mindsets; and saving lives.
“We are already experiencing strong levels of enquiry in Canada and the UK and expect to achieve strong growth in our new regions of operation.”
About Ignite Purpose
Ignite Purpose is a leading human-centred performance improvement, coaching, training and consulting practice founded in Australia by global CEO Christina Foxwell in 2011. The firm works with many blue chip companies and household brands. Foxwell is a highly respected entrepreneur, thought leader, performance coach and key note speaker who has written several books. Foxwell has just released her latest book, Glass Angel, which not only explores her difficult upbringing, it also provides readers with insight into how she turned her life around through employing the right mindset.
Contact
Tess Sanders
Invigorate PR - Global PR for entrepreneurs and businesses
ipublicrelations.net