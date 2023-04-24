Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,084 in the last 365 days.

Brazilian Teams Take Home Gold at the 3rd USA Teqball Tour of 2023 Held in Miami, Florida

Popular USA Doubles Team, Carolyn Greco and Margi Osmundson, Take Home Silver for Their 3rd Appearance in the Finals

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball USA, the fastest growing global soccer-based sport, hosted its third US Tournament of the 2023 season in Miami Florida.. The tournament brought out the best players from across the globe to battle it out in the picturesque South Beach, win prize money and to obtain world ranking points as well, whilst giving fans all over the world a unique sporting experience.

The tournament kicked off on Friday, April 21st, where 82 athletes participated from  20 countries including The United States, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Romania, Wales, Paraguay, Canada, Israel, Italy, France, China, Venezuela, Honduras, Portugal, and Spain. Athletes competed for the top spots in Women's Doubles (WD), Men's Doubles (MD), and Mixed Doubles (MD). After 2 days of group stage games, matches were won by the following top ranked international teams.

  • Women's doubles winners: Vania Moraes Da Cru and and Ester Viana Mendes of Brazil.
  • Mixed doubles winners: Leonardo Lindoso De Almeida and Vania Moraes Da Cruz of Brazil.
  • Men's doubles winners: Hugo Rabeux and Barna Kovacsfi of France and Hungry.

"It is hard to describe how happy we are for winning this tournament," said Hugo Rabeux and Barna Kovacsfi in a joint statement. "This is our first event together and we got what we came here for. A huge thank you to everyone who supported us!"

"This weekend drew a large attendance as we brought the tournaments back to Miami Beach for the first time this year," said Ajay Nwosu, President of the US National Teqball Federation and CEO of Teqball USA. "We are thrilled to see the continued growth of the Teqball community in Miami and nationally with mass adoption of fans following the sport and player participation numbers increasing. The diversity and growth were evident with a strong showing of the female US team as finalists and top athletes from 20 different countries being represented."

For more information, please visit here
Additional images: Here
Photo credit: fiteq.org 

About Teqball
Teqball, the popular soccer like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states -- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially-curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and creating a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily. Teqball currently has ambitions at becoming an Olympic Sport by LA28.

Media Contact: (e) Natalie@element23.co (c) 415.850.2668

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brazilian-teams-take-home-gold-at-the-3rd-usa-teqball-tour-of-2023-held-in-miami-florida-301804945.html

SOURCE Teqball

You just read:

Brazilian Teams Take Home Gold at the 3rd USA Teqball Tour of 2023 Held in Miami, Florida

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more